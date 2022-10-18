Murphy: Do not count out political outsider Glenn Youngkin

A recent poll released by the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington placed Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin within 2 points of incumbent U.S. Senator Tim Kaine in a hypothetical 2024 senate race.

With the Virginia constitution barring Youngkin from seeking a consecutive term as governor, the growing national profile of the surprise Republican star indicates that Youngkin will be a force to be reckoned with, come 2024, in a Senate or presidential race, should he choose to seek higher office.

The night of Nov. 2, 2021, saw a former Fortune 500 CEO turned politician defy history by delivering a shocking down-ballot Republican victory in a state that had been a consistent Democratic stronghold over the past decade.

Through capitalizing on the unpopularity of the Biden administration, appealing to the frustration of families and minimizing the intervention of former President Donald Trump, Youngkin was able to put together a winning coalition of suburban parents, rural voters and moderate Republicans to win a statewide race among the same electorate pool that Biden had won over by 10 points just a year prior.

During this 2022 campaign cycle, the governor has been crisscrossing the United States, inserting his endorsements in highly nationalized gubernatorial races. The significant piece of this puzzle however is how wide the spectrum of candidates is of those he has been endorsing.

Recently, Youngkin injected his support in the high-profile Georgia gubernatorial race for incumbent Gov.Brian Kemp, a major political enemy of former President Donald Trump. On the flip end, however, Youngkin recently made campaign stops in Arizona and Michigan, stumping for the pro-Trump election denier gubernatorial candidates, Kari Lake and Tudor Dixon.

This rare combination of being able to straddle both sides of the current Republican divide, while still maintaining strong statewide approval ratings and national popularity, is a testament to how effective Youngkin is at coalition building and a testament to how dangerous a future run for office would be to the likes of incumbent Tim Kaine or even GOP presidential hopefuls in Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Youngkin fits the bill for an ideal 2024 candidate. Americans historically view Congress and politicians unfavorably. Therefore, winning candidates from both major parties in high stakes elections have consisted of political outsiders. For example, 2008 saw a low-profile backbench Illinois state senator and community organizer quickly ascend up the political ranks to the presidency. 2016 witnessed a reality TV star billionaire with no political experience topple the Bush and Clinton political dynasties en route to the presidency.

In the modern age of anti-establishment and populism politics, the common-man appeal has proven to be a crucial facet to a successful campaign. And Youngkin, akin to the rises of Obama and Trump, offers this common-man appeal to the Republicans that has proven the capability to win over a diverse coalition of voters.

In terms of a senate run, hypothetical polling and the 2021 gubernatorial election has showcased Youngkin’s popularity in the commonwealth. And as the Biden administration’s failed legislative agenda continues to devastate Americans, Youngkin may very conceivably be able to ride the coattails of a 2024 Republican wave and his popularity around Virginia to once again pull off a political victory over the Democratic establishment.

In terms of a presidential run, Glenn Youngkin presents himself as the moderate alternative to the current front runners Trump and DeSantis. While national popularity for both DeSantis and Trump arguably exceeds Youngkin’s, the two’s vast similarities in legislative principle and brash campaign style may serve as a potential rift within the MAGA base and therefore allow Youngkin to capitalize in presenting himself as the viable middle ground option.

The meetings with big-time GOP donors, the rise in campaigning for candidates outside of the commonwealth and the growing national profile of Youngkin insist that the presidential speculation indeed warrants merit.

One-party Democrat rule in Washington has failed Americans. Republicans and small government must be put back in charge. While the GOP presidential polling suggests a dog fight between Trump and DeSantis and while Tim Kaine is a two term U.S. Senator, Youngkin may very well be on the outside looking in. However, as more than a decade of history has suggested, it would be foolish to write off the basketball-loving, vest-wearing political outsider.