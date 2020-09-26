Murphy: Half in favor of college rankings

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By James Murphy

Murphy is a Senior Policy Analyst with Education Reform Now, a non-partisan, non-profit think tank.

Alert the marketing department! Email the alumni! The 2020 U.S. News and World Report Best College ranking list is out. Let the criticism begin!

The annual ranking, intended to be a tool for students and families, has come to incentivize all kinds of bad behavior among colleges and universities. In the past few decades, too many schools increased their budget for climbing walls and dining halls instead of teaching and research. But what if the college rankings pushed good behavior?

In fact, they already do, just not hard enough. Two years ago, at the urging of Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware), U.S. News implemented a social mobility measure in its college rankings as a way to nudge colleges to increase socioeconomic diversity and boost graduation rates.