Murphy: Reasons to vote for Kitts

It seems more important than ever to put her and people like her – and especially their ideas – in our rearview, and to move on to improve life as we know it, in many realms. I believe that keeping our statehouse blue will continue to bring good changes to Virginia. Already, they are bringing passenger rail service to the New River Valley, an improvement that will affect all who live here and all who travel in this area. They have ended the death penalty and decriminalized marijuana, two intrinsically racist laws that are now history.

Why do I bring this up now? There is a Democratic primary happening right now for the 7th District House of Delegates, and while both Democratic candidates are people I would invite to my home, and would be honored to be friends with, I want to say that Derek Kitts — who I know a little bit better — would offer a starker contrast to the Republican candidate in that he is a decorated twenty-four year active duty veteran, who was born and raised here in Virginia, who is dedicated to improving our education system and infrastructure, and who is a business owner and middle school coach.