Murphy: Reasons to vote for Kitts

One of my children has a disability and works at a grocery store.
Even though he has a Bachelor’s degree, he does not advocate for himself much at work, and therefore has done the cart-returning, bathroom-cleaning, and trash-emptying jobs without any complaints for the last seven years, working for minimum wage.
With the General Assembly’s raising of the minimum wage to $9.50, this is one small way that my son and thousands of others’ lives have become slightly less precarious as they live from paycheck to paycheck.
In time, this small gesture may help them see some more possibilities for their lives—whether that means not having to choose between paying their rent and buying food or possibly buying new clothes for their children. This would have been impossible if the General Assembly were still run by a Republican majority, as every Republican opposed this increase.
When I go into a voting booth, I feel privileged. I know that these moments are the foundation of our democracy, and I take them very seriously. I know that the decisions I make when I vote affect my life, my community, my state, and my country. Rarely, however, have these decisions felt as stark as they do today, when I have the choice, and the responsibility of helping to recover from a disastrous, dangerous, and embarrassing reign of terror by the former president and those who have glommed onto him and his ideas, celebrating white supremacy, and attacking the capitol of the United States, killing five people. One of the people marching on the capitol that day was the woman whom the Republicans have chosen in their primary for the 7th District.
It seems more important than ever to put her and people like her – and especially their ideas – in our rearview, and to move on to improve life as we know it, in many realms. I believe that keeping our statehouse blue will continue to bring good changes to Virginia. Already, they are bringing passenger rail service to the New River Valley, an improvement that will affect all who live here and all who travel in this area. They have ended the death penalty and decriminalized marijuana, two intrinsically racist laws that are now history.
Why do I bring this up now? There is a Democratic primary happening right now for the 7th District House of Delegates, and while both Democratic candidates are people I would invite to my home, and would be honored to be friends with, I want to say that Derek Kitts — who I know a little bit better — would offer a starker contrast to the Republican candidate in that he is a decorated twenty-four year active duty veteran, who was born and raised here in Virginia, who is dedicated to improving our education system and infrastructure, and who is a business owner and middle school coach.
But beyond all this, I have come to know Derek Kitts as a decent man. If we send him to Richmond, he will represent us by listening to us and work for everyone in the district, whether they voted for him or not. This is the kind of person I trust to take into account the well-being of my son and other marginalized, hard-working Virginians like him. We as a society are only as good as how well we take care of those most needy among us.