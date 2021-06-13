Murray: Electric deregulation doesn't save consumers money

This is to say nothing of the ongoing deregulation disaster elsewhere in the country. California has struggled with persistent reliability problems. The Maryland Office of People’s Counsel found that households in the state were paying $34 million more per year for electricity under deregulation than if they had purchased from their utilities. The Massachusetts Attorney General has recommended unwinding deregulation in the residential market to protect customers. Utility regulators in Connecticut fined Direct Energy, a competitive electric supplier, $1.5 million for misleading marketing and sales tactics—AARP and other consumer advocates have been fighting these unscrupulous practices in the state for more than a decade.

Virginia has wisely avoided going down that path. In Virginia, utilities — Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power – are required to provide reliable electricity to all the customers in their service area. Keeping the lights on is the foremost objective. Doing so requires substantial investment and is subject to oversight at the state and federal level.