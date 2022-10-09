Nelson: Roanoke seeks citizen input in new economic development strategy

Earlier this year, the city of Roanoke retained consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY) to aid in development of a strategic plan for the Department of Economic Development (Department). The Vision Development statement was a straightforward one:

“Work with city leaders, Economic Development staff, business owners, and members of the community to craft a vision and strategy centered on job creation, increasing business investment, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, and ensuring more inclusive opportunities for all residents and business leaders.”

Organizations regularly develop strategic plans to define their direction and make decisions on the allocation of resources. Think about it in terms related to America’ favorite fall pastime (no, not the one breathlessly dedicated to watching Aaron Judge’s every swing, the other one involving an oblong leather ball being kicked through a large “H”). No coach would send a team into battle against Alabama or Georgia or Virginia Tech wearing slippers instead of cleats. Nor would they simply shout out what they’d like to see happen after the ball is snapped. Instead, they ensure their athletes receive the very best available in equipment, nutrition, and training. They also devise a playbook maximizing the strengths of their personnel and design plays to give them the best opportunities to win.

For years, the Department’s playbook focused on a certain set of plays, including the formulation of performance agreements and property disposition, as well as more traditional economic development services like business retention and expansion. This strategy worked well and played a key role in revitalizing downtown, breathing new life into formerly underutilized properties, and helping several local businesses grow and expand.

As our region emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, however, we are excited for the design a new departmental playbook focused on the next five years. Retirements in many key city leadership positions, including the departmental director, present the opportunity to focus on the most immediate issues and initiatives. This includes several focus areas added to the department’s portfolio that are now deeply linked to and embedded in Roanoke’s economic future, including: community development, diversity/equity/inclusion (DEI), and a vital role in a rapidly evolving entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystems.

For instance, the department secured $15.7 million in partnership with the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, VERGE, and Virginia Western Community College to provide wet and dry labs space, a home for biotechnology companies, and a partnership with Johnson & Johnson’s JLABS Program to accelerate promising startups. Then, there is Roanoke City Council’s emphasis on DEI, which is now firmly integrated into the department’s efforts in a variety of ways, including the creation of a Financial Empowerment Center in partnership with Freedom First Credit Union providing financial counseling to all citizens. These initiatives and others like them were not on the department’s radar just five years ago.

Business attraction is another initiative for this plan. Similar to neighboring localities, the city enjoys an excellent working relationship with the Roanoke Regional Partnership. Not a week goes by where the department is not engaged with the Partnership on an inquiry from the state and national level, mostly in the industrial and manufacturing sectors. However, these efforts generally do not include recruitment of retail or commercial businesses. So, with the Partnership’s support, this plan will formalize these efforts. After all, even the Alabama Crimson Tide regularly adjusts its playbook to ensure continued success.

Since June, EY has held numerous focus groups and conducted extensive interviews with leaders of the business, education, nonprofit and government sectors seeking input about the department’s current efforts, as well as its proposed goals and direction.

And, now we want to hear from you.

In much the same way supporters are vital to the success of any football program, so too are residents and other stakeholders the driving force behind the success of a city’s economic vitality. To this end, the city has created a survey, available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QYWGVMX and in paper form at each Roanoke City Library Branch, seeking your guidance and feedback. A Spanish version of the survey will still be available.

What industries and businesses would you like to see in our community? Have thoughts on the city’s economic future? This is a great first step in sharing your thoughts with us.

Once the survey period closes, the department will evaluate responses and seek guidance from city leadership on next steps.

Let’s work together to build a program that wins for Roanoke.