Nester: For the public’s benefit, finish the Mountain Valley Pipeline

Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) opponents continue to do a disservice to the Roanoke Valley, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the United States by making false statements and spreading misinformation about this desperately needed infrastructure project. It is an undeniable truth that the MVP needs to be completed. The extended delays, almost all caused by the opponents, are negatively affecting landowners along the route and are unnecessarily increasing costs for families and businesses. Let’s review the facts.

Safety

Pipelines are the safest way to transport natural gas. More than 300,000 miles of natural gas transmission pipeline are operating safely in the U.S., including in areas of steep, mountainous and karst terrain. More than 20,000 miles of natural gas pipelines operate in Virginia, including a natural gas transmission pipeline under the New River that has operated for decades serving Radford, Blacksburg, Virginia Tech and ultimately Roanoke.

MVP construction has been more closely planned, engineered, reviewed, and regulated than any existing natural gas pipeline. The MVP team has committed to adhere to best management practices and to meet or exceed every applicable regulatory requirement. Expert public regulators and authorities, as well as credible professionals, have consistently determined the MVP can be built and operated safely.

Environment

Opponents routinely point to violations of erosion and sediment control standards that occurred in 2018, a year in which the region experienced record rainfall and multiple tropical storm weather events. MVP assumed responsibility for those violations and, working together with regulators and industry professionals, MVP’s controls and protective measures were revised and improved based on actual experience, analysis, and the latest technology. MVP’s compliance record has been outstanding ever since.

State officials have noted there is no evidence that MVP’s construction has had, or will have, any lasting impacts to water quality. If opponents were genuinely concerned about water quality and the environment, they would demand completion, as finishing construction and fully restoring the right-of-way is the most effective method for protecting against erosion and sedimentation.

Furthermore, as the U.S. Energy Information Administration has shown, greater use of natural gas has played a primary role in our nation’s reduction of carbon emissions, ensuring reliable access to energy when conditions aren’t favorable for solar or wind. The MVP would facilitate the ongoing transition of coal to natural gas for U.S. electricity generation. In fact, through public comment during MVP’s recent FERC proceeding, several electric utilities stated that the MVP and its 2 Bcf capacity of natural gas is required to achieve their clean energy goals.

Economic development

Meaningful economic development requires natural gas and the infrastructure to move it. Constraints in existing natural gas supply, necessary for most commercial and industrial applications, continue to restrain economic growth opportunities in the Roanoke Valley, Franklin County, and Virginia. The greater Roanoke Valley region is especially disadvantaged in the highly competitive arena of economic development because the MVP has not been completed.

A completed MVP would deliver gas directly into the Roanoke Gas distribution system at two locations, one of which will serve Franklin County. The MVP is Franklin County’s only viable opportunity for natural gas; without MVP, the county’s Summit View Business Park will be unable to attract the business and industry this region needs. These businesses will continue to locate in our neighboring states to the south.

The opponent’s delays have already cost the six affected Virginia counties along the MVP route an estimated $30 million in tax revenue, or roughly $10 million annually.

Public need

Since 2015, state and federal authorities responsible for regulating energy infrastructure have consistently recognized the MVP as being necessary to meet public demand. While activist groups have filed lawsuit after lawsuit to halt MVP’s completion, the MVP’s importance to the public has only grown.

Since October 2020, Roanoke Gas has added 1,134 new customers. In 2021, Winter Storm Uri caused extreme price volatility, which led Gulf Coast and midwestern-sourced natural gas to surge past $21 per dekatherm. This cost was passed directly — without markup or profit — to Roanoke Gas customers. If the MVP had been in-service as originally planned, Roanoke Gas customers would not have had to absorb the $3 million in higher gas costs to heat their homes and operate their businesses during this eight-day period.

Ongoing geopolitical turmoil has magnified supply uncertainty and higher natural gas prices. Roanoke Gas’ 2022 summer storage and 2022-2023 winter season natural gas supplies will be at least 250 percent more expensive than the most recent year.

Customers will bear the entirety of this increase because MVP opponents continue to put their false agenda ahead of the best interests of families, businesses, and the environment.