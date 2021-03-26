Neukirch: The real cautionary tale

I would so enjoy being surprised Mr. Long, even once, by your column. Instead, readers get something like “Cancel that: A Cautionary Tale.” (3/18/21)

As always, fear and scare tactics are at the forefront of your writing. Regarding Dr. Suess illustration, you write:

“That the illustrations seemed to offend few (if anyone) at the time of publication...”

Do you know this for a fact, John? Did you do some deep research on this? Certainly, you must be aware that at one time in our history, many awful things were “acceptable.” Oh, let’s see, the lynching of Black people? That hardly raised an eyebrow in some communities, indeed in the halls of Congress. I guess then—by your logic—lynching was just fine. Matthew Shepard, barely alive and hanging from a barbed-wire fence...the perpetrators thought they had every right to do that. He was gay, after all. Some years ago, Shepard’s mother spoke at (your college) Roanoke College. I wonder if you attended that incredible evening? She was a powerful speaker, and I would almost guarantee you that the idea of being concerned with so-called “cancel culture” is the furthest thing from her mind.