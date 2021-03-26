Neukirch: The real cautionary tale

I would so enjoy being surprised Mr. Long, even once, by your column. Instead, readers get something like “Cancel that: A Cautionary Tale.” (3/18/21)
As always, fear and scare tactics are at the forefront of your writing. Regarding Dr. Suess illustration, you write:
“That the illustrations seemed to offend few (if anyone) at the time of publication...”
Do you know this for a fact, John? Did you do some deep research on this? Certainly, you must be aware that at one time in our history, many awful things were “acceptable.” Oh, let’s see, the lynching of Black people? That hardly raised an eyebrow in some communities, indeed in the halls of Congress. I guess then—by your logic—lynching was just fine. Matthew Shepard, barely alive and hanging from a barbed-wire fence...the perpetrators thought they had every right to do that. He was gay, after all. Some years ago, Shepard’s mother spoke at (your college) Roanoke College. I wonder if you attended that incredible evening? She was a powerful speaker, and I would almost guarantee you that the idea of being concerned with so-called “cancel culture” is the furthest thing from her mind.
At least one poster exists (maybe there are more) rendered by Theodore Geisel, that was commissioned by the government, in support of Japanese Internment camps. It shows a long queue of Japanese men, complete with “coolie” hats and exaggerated, slanted eyes, taking sticks of dynamite from another Japanese man. Some graphics indicate that the sinister use of this dynamite, on American soil, is inevitable. One can’t help but wonder, with the passage of time, how proud Geisel was of that particular piece of artwork? But I suppose you would say well, at the time, he thought he was doing a good thing, and helping America.
Really, John, write about something worthwhile, truthful and consequential. How about a column about the Representatives who voted against certifying the election and about the direct effect it had on our democracy? The storming of the Capitol? How about the representatives who continue to echo the small man’s use of “China” and “Kung flu” when referring to the Coronavirus? And now we have the killings in Atlanta, where the chief of police excused the murderer by saying he was simply having a “bad day”? I would think there is some real meat there, for a column.
For a real journalist.
Neukirch was a professional actor for 25 years. You may have seen him as “Charlie” in “The Foreigner” at Mill Mountain Theatre as well as several productions with the Roanoke Children’s Theatre. He moved to Floyd to run Oddfellas Cantina, which he sold in 2008.