Neukirch: Welcome to Southwest Virginia?

I returned from a week in New York City — Sodom and Gomorrah to many who live south of the Mason-Dixon line — to a stack of dailies of my beloved Roanoke Times. Settling in, there was one article and one “letter to the editor” that really stood out.
One recent Sunday front page ran a Mike Allen article about a Trump store owner in Boones Mill.
Of course, his nickname is “Whitey.” And, of course, his store is in a former church (so much for sacred ground). And, of course, he’s a “good” Christian who says that judging anyone is hate because “...you’re totally against God because he is love.”
It’s a lovely sentiment that barely lasts a sentence because Whitey lets us know immediately that he views liberals and gays as anti-Christian. But when asked about Donald Trump’s (supposed) Christianity, Whitey says, “We’re not to judge.” Hmm.
But comparing himself to Phineus T. Barnum is where Whitey takes a deep-dive into irony. Whitey Taylor couldn’t carry PT’s shoes.
As a member of the Connecticut legislature, Barnum stood on the floor of the House to support the 13th Amendment, abolishing slavery. Barnum said this: “A human soul that ‘God has created, and Christ has died for’ is not to be trifled with. It may tenant the body of a Chinaman, a Turk, an Arab, or a Hottentot — it is still an immortal spirit.”
While there’s no doubt that Donald “Whitey” Taylor is a huckster of the highest order, he’s no PT Barnum. Not by a long shot.
And then there’s the letter-to-the-editor of one Cindy Akers — “Statue has not denied anyone justice.” It would be difficult to find a collection of more ignorant and/or bigoted sentences, strung together.
Black “soldiers” who “fought” for the South received pensions? Dear Ms. Akers, not a single Black “soldier” who “fought” for the South was even given a gun, let alone a pension. They were given chamber pots to empty, dishes to wash, horses to groom, etc. In other words they stopped being slaves on the plantations so that they could be slaves behind the lines of battle.
Most disturbing is the “other-izing” of Mr. Alan Graf, who wrote a letter calling for the taking down of the Confederate statue here in Floyd. Such a tactic was employed by the Nazis. Not the best group, Ms. Akers, to align yourself with.
No, Mr. Graf is not from here, but Ms. Akers, unless you are Native American, neither are you! And while we know that Mr. Graf is a lawyer and that Charles Dorsey is a judge (and a conservative one at that) who also endorses removing such statues near court houses, Ms. Akers does not let us in on her educational background or any area of expertise when it comes to history, Civil War or otherwise.
Nor does she claim any psychological expertise when saying this about the Black woman whom Judge Dorsey cites: “I’m certain that woman could not tell you anything about Civil War history or local history.” The phrase “Only fools are sure,” comes to mind. Also the Mark Twain quote: “It is better to keep one’s mouth shut and be thought a fool, rather than speak and remove all doubt.”
My family is no stranger to “other-izing.” Being an inter-racial couple with two sons, we have heard it all. My sons were called the n-word more times than they can count.
My oldest son’s guidance counselor at Floyd County High School told him “College isn’t for everyone.” He went on to matriculate from the College of William and Mary, with practically a full academic scholarship.
At a Juneteenth celebration at our courthouse, a 70-something year-old white woman, alongside her husband, called me a n——r-lover. Welcome to Southwest Virginia.
Ms. Akers, there are thousands of good, scholarly books on race in this country and the Civil War. Read one of them. Heck, read two of them. Learn something.
Mr. Taylor, five people died at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th. Two more since then, including police officers. It is dead wrong of you to be bemused at your little “business” that extols the figure who is responsible for those lives lost and the destruction that day at our Capitol. Like the church you’ve hijacked, it is sacred ground.
On the way to LaGuardia to fly home, I had a nice conversation with the Lyft driver, a single-mom originally from Puerto Rico. No doubt an “other” in Ms. Aker’s eyes and someone who would never seek “sanctuary” (as Whitey’s store employee calls the space) in a Trump store. Nope, just a regular, hard-working American.
Neukirch was a professional actor for 25 years. You may have seen him as “Charlie” in “The Foreigner” at Mill Mountain Theatre as well as several productions with the Roanoke Children’s Theatre. He moved to Floyd to run Oddfellas Cantina, which he sold in 2008.