Neukirch: Welcome to Southwest Virginia?

While there’s no doubt that Donald “Whitey” Taylor is a huckster of the highest order, he’s no PT Barnum. Not by a long shot.

And then there’s the letter-to-the-editor of one Cindy Akers — “Statue has not denied anyone justice.” It would be difficult to find a collection of more ignorant and/or bigoted sentences, strung together.

Black “soldiers” who “fought” for the South received pensions? Dear Ms. Akers, not a single Black “soldier” who “fought” for the South was even given a gun, let alone a pension. They were given chamber pots to empty, dishes to wash, horses to groom, etc. In other words they stopped being slaves on the plantations so that they could be slaves behind the lines of battle.

Most disturbing is the “other-izing” of Mr. Alan Graf, who wrote a letter calling for the taking down of the Confederate statue here in Floyd. Such a tactic was employed by the Nazis. Not the best group, Ms. Akers, to align yourself with.