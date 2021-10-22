Newman: Virginia needs Glenn Youngkin's leadership

Virginia desperately needs the leadership of Glenn Youngkin as governor. Glenn has been a remarkable candidate for practical, common-sense Virginia values. There is a stark contrast between him and the recycled candidate nominated by the other side, especially when it comes to K-12 education, right to work law, and public safety.
Education
For many years I served as the chairman of the Senate Education Committee, and as such, I took great interest in the final gubernatorial debate last month where the issue of parental involvement in K-12 public education was front and center. Glenn Youngkin is a staunch supporter of parents and of the Code of Virginia that expressly states “A parent has a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education, and care of the parent’s child.” As governor, Glenn will appoint members to the Board of Education who believe all students are capable of achievement if given the right opportunities and tools. In contrast, his opponent said during their last debate, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” Comments like this unveil an attitude of elitism and exclusion when it comes to partnering with parents in education. If you want a governor who believes in you as a parent and wants to work with you, rather than work against you, then Glenn Youngkin is your candidate.
Right to Work
Companies need assurance that Virginia is truly a business-friendly state. And at the top of their list of assurances is the right to work. Right to work laws ensure that private sector workers unionized under the federal National Labor Relations Act are given a choice to join and pay a union or not. I have strong relationships with unions in my area, and we should all be in favor of workers, their safety, and their rights to decide what is best for them and their families. However, in recent years, Virginia’s right to work law has come under attack by the left who are financially supported by unions. Glenn’s opponent has recently flip-flopped on right to work in Virginia. In 2013, candidate McAuliffe said Virginia should never change our right to work law. However, this year he told the Democratic Business Council of Northern Virginia that if a bill repealing Virginia’s right to work law came across his desk as governor, “sure I’d sign it.” Even McAuliffe’s then-secretary of commerce and trade wrote in a 2020 Richmond Times-Dispatch Op-Ed, “Make no mistake: Right to work is a key component of Virginia’s strong business climate.” Glenn Youngkin is a pro-jobs champion who understands the value of a strong economy backed by a workforce that is free to choose how their wages and working conditions are negotiated.
Public Safety
Increasingly, Virginia has taken a “criminal first, victim last” stance when it comes to public safety policy. We’ve seen the Virginia Parole Board releasing violent criminals who were given life sentences and their chairwoman (who was appointed to the board by McAuliffe) emailing a staff member saying “wave that wand of power and let’s cut them loose.” Homicides in 2020 were up by over 20% from 2019. It seems every week we hear about more shootings and innocent bystanders being harmed in the process. Glenn Youngkin will defend — not defund — our law enforcement heroes. With recruitment and retention of law enforcement officers at an all-time low, agencies across the commonwealth are stretched thin and seek a candidate for governor who will support them and their mission to keep us all safe. For this reason, Glenn Youngkin has been endorsed by more than 50 sheriffs in Virginia. He will also fire members of the current Parole Board who have ignored state laws and regulations to release murderers, rapists, and cop killers. Glenn is clearly the candidate for the return of law and order in Virginia.
Virginia is at a very real crossroads right now. If the far left has four more years of total control in Virginia, I do not know if we can pull this state back on track. The differences between the two candidates for governor are obvious. Vote for Glenn Youngkin and a brighter future for our commonwealth.
Newman represents Virginia’s 23rd Senate District, which includes parts of Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, Craig and Roanoke counties and the city of Lynchburg.