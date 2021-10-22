Newman: Virginia needs Glenn Youngkin's leadership

Companies need assurance that Virginia is truly a business-friendly state. And at the top of their list of assurances is the right to work. Right to work laws ensure that private sector workers unionized under the federal National Labor Relations Act are given a choice to join and pay a union or not. I have strong relationships with unions in my area, and we should all be in favor of workers, their safety, and their rights to decide what is best for them and their families. However, in recent years, Virginia’s right to work law has come under attack by the left who are financially supported by unions. Glenn’s opponent has recently flip-flopped on right to work in Virginia. In 2013, candidate McAuliffe said Virginia should never change our right to work law. However, this year he told the Democratic Business Council of Northern Virginia that if a bill repealing Virginia’s right to work law came across his desk as governor, “sure I’d sign it.” Even McAuliffe’s then-secretary of commerce and trade wrote in a 2020 Richmond Times-Dispatch Op-Ed, “Make no mistake: Right to work is a key component of Virginia’s strong business climate.” Glenn Youngkin is a pro-jobs champion who understands the value of a strong economy backed by a workforce that is free to choose how their wages and working conditions are negotiated.