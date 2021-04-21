Newman: Why I support Glenn Youngkin for governor

Electability: This may be Glenn’s strongest advantage. I can tell you that the Democrats in Richmond are desperately concerned that we will nominate Glenn.

I believe this is the sole reason Northam endorsed McAuliffe this month. They are very afraid of Glenn. They know Glenn is the one who can win, and they think Terry is the only one who has a chance against Glenn, and I think they are right.

And they know that when he is elected, Glenn will stop their assault on our shared values. So simply stated, I do not believe that any of the other candidates has a better chance of winning.

I say this with great respect for some others. While I can support many of them, I know better than some that Virginia is at a crossroads. We have leaped over other northern states to become the most liberal state on the east coast.

If the far left has four more years I do not know if we can pull this state back. I have been very careful not to be critical of the others running for governor. I have done this because we simply must win even if we pick a weaker candidate than Glenn.