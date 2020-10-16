Newton: Reasons to support Trump

By Chris Newton
Newton is a major in the United States Air Force Reserve and lives in Roanoke County with his family. The opinions and assertions expressed herein are those of the author and do not reflect any official policy or position of the United States Air Force or the Department of Defense.
In a recent commentary disparaging his fellow citizens who vote for President Trump (“Duty, honor and country,” Sept. 22), Donald Butzer, Catawba District representative on the Roanoke County School Board, asked “have we reached a point where voters who support [President] Trump really don’t respect or revere military service?”
No, we have not. I am a major in the United States Air Force Reserve, and I will be voting for President Trump this fall. According to Mr. Butzer, I must not have any self-respect or reverence for my fellow airmen, soldiers, sailors, Marines, coast guardsmen, and space warfighters — both veterans and currently serving members alike. Neither must the millions of actively serving military members or veterans who will vote for President Trump.
It is somewhat odd that Mr. Butzer places his opinion on an anonymously sourced story that President Trump denigrated military members while in France a few years ago. The anonymous source apparently never went on the record for fear of reprisals on Twitter. Notably, many individuals on that trip, some such as former Ambassador John Bolton who would jump at the chance to confirm the negative comments, went on the record denying he ever said them. Meanwhile, Vice President Joe Biden is literally on video calling military members “stupid bastards.”
Most disturbingly, Mr. Butzer personally maligned voters, including many of us who wear the nation’s uniform, by accusing President Trump’s voters of not supporting the military. I can only speak for myself, but currently serving military members and veterans have a plethora of policy reasons to support President Trump over former Vice-President Biden. The way Mr. Butzer attacked his fellow Americans, including a large majority of his constituents in Catawba, instead of offering a policy rationale is conduct unbecoming an elected school board member.
The president, unlike former Vice President Biden’s administration, has kept us out of needless international military conflicts where Americans die for reasons that are not in our national interests. He also is responsible for the biggest pay raises military members have had in years. In stark contrast, former Vice President Biden failed to show sound judgment on foreign affairs. For example, he supported killing Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, an action that destabilized the Middle East and led to the rise of the ISIS caliphate. He also opposed Operation Neptune Spear that resulted in removing Osama bin-Laden from the battlefield. In addition to these reasons, voters for President Trump may simply want to prevent the radical left from using former Vice President Biden as a Trojan horse to fundamentally change the America that many of us served and serve to protect. Regardless of the motivation in voting for President Trump, rest assured we love, respect, and revere military service.
