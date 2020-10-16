Newton: Reasons to support Trump

Most disturbingly, Mr. Butzer personally maligned voters, including many of us who wear the nation’s uniform, by accusing President Trump’s voters of not supporting the military. I can only speak for myself, but currently serving military members and veterans have a plethora of policy reasons to support President Trump over former Vice-President Biden. The way Mr. Butzer attacked his fellow Americans, including a large majority of his constituents in Catawba, instead of offering a policy rationale is conduct unbecoming an elected school board member.

The president, unlike former Vice President Biden’s administration, has kept us out of needless international military conflicts where Americans die for reasons that are not in our national interests. He also is responsible for the biggest pay raises military members have had in years. In stark contrast, former Vice President Biden failed to show sound judgment on foreign affairs. For example, he supported killing Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, an action that destabilized the Middle East and led to the rise of the ISIS caliphate. He also opposed Operation Neptune Spear that resulted in removing Osama bin-Laden from the battlefield. In addition to these reasons, voters for President Trump may simply want to prevent the radical left from using former Vice President Biden as a Trojan horse to fundamentally change the America that many of us served and serve to protect. Regardless of the motivation in voting for President Trump, rest assured we love, respect, and revere military service.