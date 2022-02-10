Nix: Glenn Youngkin should go big on cutting Virginia taxes

He’s just days into his governorship, but Glenn Youngkin already has done quite a bit. By banning critical race theory and allowing parents to decide whether their children wear a mask at school, he’s delivering on major promises he made to the folks who voted for him. But not everything is roses just yet. The governor could use some help with his tax plan. At stake is lost economic growth if Youngkin does not think big on cutting Virginian taxes. His campaign tax plan wasn’t as good as it could be. And right now, it’s the one that he’s going with.

Not only does it add complexity into the state tax code, it also does little to create new jobs and boost wages. But so much more can be done. With a record $2.6 billion budget surplus, Gov. Youngkin needs to think big on taxes and create a proposal that eliminates the commonwealth’s corporate income tax — one that would turn Virginia into an economic powerhouse.

That’s not to say that Youngkin doesn’t have anything good in his plan. He does.

For instance, he proposes to double Virginia’s standard deduction to $9,000 for individuals and $18,000 for married couples. This means that the first $18,000 a family would earn wouldn’t be taxed by the state government. This proposal would ensure that Virginians keep more of their own money and lower their cost of living, making Virginia a more attractive place in which to live, work, and start a business.

An analysis of Gov. Youngkin’s tax plan by the liberal Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy says that doubling the standard deduction would only reduce state revenues by $681 billion, giving the governor almost $2 billion more in further tax cuts he can pursue without running afoul of Virginia’s important balanced budget law.

However, he does cut taxes wisely in the rest of his plan. The part of the plan he talked most about on the campaign trail was eliminating the commonwealth’s 2.5% sales tax on groceries. While this may sound good in practice, by letting consumers save money, it creates economic distortions and complexity that could lead to a worse economy. Sales tax exemptions are bad for the economy because they distort consumer choice and make them more likely to buy certain products over others. This distortion leads to a less productive economy with fewer jobs.

It’s also unnecessarily complex — under Youngkin’s plan, if a Virginian buys a hot pizza at a grocery store it would be taxed at the full sales tax rate, but a frozen pizza would not be taxed. Virginia’s Department of Taxation already spends about 10 pages of regulations trying to define what a “grocery” is. Youngkin’s plan would create a further lobbying frenzy as lobbyists would fight for their food product to be considered a “grocery,” giving the well-connected a further underserved economic advantage. Instead of pursuing a complex grocery sales tax cut that is bad for the economy, Youngkin should pursue broad-based tax cuts that would kickstart Virginia’s economy. The first place he should look at is eliminating Virginia’s 6 % corporate tax rate. Virginia only brought in about $1.5 billion in corporate tax revenue in 2021. This means with Virginia’s current budget surplus, Youngkin could eliminate the commonwealth’s corporate tax, double the individual standard deduction, and still have a leftover budget surplus that he could use to pursue broad sales tax cuts instead of singling out groceries as the only product to get a sales tax rate cut.

Eliminating Virginia’s corporate tax would make Virginia the only state on the East Coast to have no corporate tax. That would make Virginia one of the best states in the nation for companies to invest and headquarter in, providing Virginians all over the commonwealth with a higher standard of living with more jobs and higher wages. What’s not to love?

Youngkin doesn’t have to stick with his current tax plan, and he shouldn’t, because he promised to do his best to give Virginians a better life. He can easily do that, too —much like he did with his education policies. He just needs to get a little more creative and aggressive when it comes to taxes.

Travis Nix (@tnix113) is a Young Voices contributor and a student at Georgetown Law. His tax and economic commentaries have been featured in Fox News, National Review, the Washington Examiner and the Chicago Tribune, among other publications.