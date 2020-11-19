Norment: The enduring relevance of VMI

In this atmosphere, on Oct. 17, the Washington Post published an article alleging that Black cadets at VMI endured “endless racism” and an “atmosphere of hostility and cultural insensitivity.” In a 2018 interview, the Post writer acknowledged his “journalism career has given [him] a natural impulse to write ‘reality-based’ fiction.” While his story on VMI may not quite qualify for that classification, it failed to draw an accurate or fair depiction of one of the Commonwealth’s oldest and most venerated institutions.

Responding precipitously, as opportunistic politicians are inclined to do, Gov. Northam sent a letter to VMI’s Board of Visitors calling for an investigation into this “appalling culture,” accepting the allegations contained in the Post story as “fact” without any independent investigation. He further delegated to one of his political operatives the task of telling the VMI Superintendent he had to “go.” This governor’s approach was particularly “curious,” as a VMI graduate, a friend of the Superintendent, and someone who encouraged a nephew to join the incoming “rat” class. By the standards of the governor’s letter, the investigation will be superfluous confirmation of the Post’s characterization of the school.