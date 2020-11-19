Norment: The enduring relevance of VMI

These have been turbulent legislative months in Virginia with the General Assembly meeting in an 84-day special session to address a budget shortfall, Virginia’s response to COVID-19, and social justice reform.
In this atmosphere, on Oct. 17, the Washington Post published an article alleging that Black cadets at VMI endured “endless racism” and an “atmosphere of hostility and cultural insensitivity.” In a 2018 interview, the Post writer acknowledged his “journalism career has given [him] a natural impulse to write ‘reality-based’ fiction.” While his story on VMI may not quite qualify for that classification, it failed to draw an accurate or fair depiction of one of the Commonwealth’s oldest and most venerated institutions.
Responding precipitously, as opportunistic politicians are inclined to do, Gov. Northam sent a letter to VMI’s Board of Visitors calling for an investigation into this “appalling culture,” accepting the allegations contained in the Post story as “fact” without any independent investigation. He further delegated to one of his political operatives the task of telling the VMI Superintendent he had to “go.” This governor’s approach was particularly “curious,” as a VMI graduate, a friend of the Superintendent, and someone who encouraged a nephew to join the incoming “rat” class. By the standards of the governor’s letter, the investigation will be superfluous confirmation of the Post’s characterization of the school.
It naturally followed that a firestorm of criticism descended upon VMI, accompanied by calls for “defunding” the state-supported school and questioning the “relevance” of a 181-year-old military college.
Considering the manner in which VMI has been recently depicted, one might be surprised to learn it has a higher percentage of Black students than James Madison University, and comparable with the University of Virginia and the College of William and Mary. The school has consistently been ranked high in national rankings. In its most recent rankings, U.S. News and World Report named VMI the 4th best public liberal arts college. Washington Monthly named VMI the No. 1 college in America for promoting “public service.” Money Magazine named VMI the 25th best college in the nation. And, VMI’s ROTC program has graduated the most Army generals of any public college in the nation.
VMI has a well-earned reputation for academic excellence. The school has graduated 13 Rhodes Scholars, making it a leader in recipients for a school its size, and more Fulbright Scholars than any college in America in 2019-20.
Admittedly, being educated at a military school is not for everyone. But for those who have accepted this often demanding challenge, VMI has delivered. Based on the 2019 class, fully 80% of its cadets who entered the school as freshmen graduate, and nearly 60% of those graduates received an officer’s commission in our military.
VMI’s graduates have brought credit upon the Institute while distinguishing themselves in our armed services, business, and government and politics.
The current secretary of the Army, Ryan McCarthy, is a graduate. The school has graduated ten four-star generals, seven Medal of Honor recipients, and scores who have received the Distinguished Service Cross. And, on Dec. 13, 2003, Col. James Hickey led “Operation Red Dawn” that captured Saddam Hussein, the leader of Iraqi genocide.
VMI’s graduates also have excelled in civilian endeavors, as well, including civil rights martyr Jonathan Daniels. Alumni include CEOs and presidents of technology, finance and investment, and manufacturing firms, including former heads of AT&T and T. Rowe Price, and Microsoft’s Vice President of Worldwide Services. The school can even boast of graduates who have gone on to serve as presidents of Virginia colleges. And of course, VMI has the rare honor of graduating a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, Five-Star General George C. Marshall.
On the final day of the 84-day special session, the General Assembly approved the Governor’s budget amendment appropriating $1 million to fund an investigation of VMI, presumably focused on the incidents alleged in the Post’s story. I supported that amendment because the VMI family welcomes an impartial, objective investigation to bring about appropriate cultural changes, but preserving its core values.
VMI is not an anachronism. It is as relevant and vital today as it ever has been. Now more than ever, our Commonwealth and our nation need institutions of higher learning that focus on producing scholars who are also leaders. By insisting its cadets successfully fulfill both roles, VMI asks much of its cadets. And, Virginia has come to expect much from them. VMI has and will continue to deliver.
Norment, VMI Class of 1968, serves as Republican Leader in the Senate of Virginia.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!