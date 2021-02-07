Northam: Appalachia has opportunities

As someone who grew up on a family farm in rural Virginia, I know firsthand the unique challenges and incredible opportunities that face rural America.
That’s why I’m excited to spend the last year of my term as the State Co-Chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), elected by my fellow governors in the 12 other states that make up the Appalachian region. Appalachian communities are rural, urban, and everything in between, and the region’s strengths and challenges are just as varied.
We have so many opportunities, within Virginia and across the region, to build partnerships and increase state involvement in ARC.
Since 1965, ARC has invested in Appalachia’s prosperity and economic development. Spanning 13 states, from New York to Mississippi, ARC has a diverse and bipartisan makeup. At a time when our nation’s divides are deeper than ever, I am confident we can work across those divisions to channel the region’s ingenuity and improve the economic health and livelihood of Appalachia. I look forward to working with Republican and Democratic governors to achieve this goal. Providing additional investment to Appalachia is an issue on which I know we can find agreement, and I will advocate strongly to President Biden to support our shared goal.
The Appalachian region has a rich heritage, unique environmental assets, and a deep resilience within its communities. As ARC State Co-Chair, I will work to draw on those strengths as we focus on the challenges we need to overcome.
One of the top issues across Appalachia, and much of rural America, is broadband. Broadband is as critical now as electricity was in the last century. But too many parts of Appalachia lack adequate broadband access. It will require investment and innovation to finally close this digital divide. During my time as Governor, Virginia has invested over $100 million in bringing broadband to unserved communities. ARC and member states must continue to put resources into broadband, and ensure the region is no longer left unconnected.
We need to think innovatively about attracting businesses and jobs to the region.
If we can take one positive outcome from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s that remote work has become normalized. Companies have seen that employees don’t have to be in a central office to be productive. That opens up a lot of possibilities to locate jobs outside of urban areas.
In Virginia, as the number one state in which to do business, we have already prioritized recruiting companies to locate their so-called “back office” jobs in rural parts of the Commonwealth.
Business functions like finance, IT support, and customer service are critical — but that doesn’t mean they have to be in the same physical location. Rural areas have lower costs and an ample supply of skilled workers. By locating these sectors outside of urban areas, companies can buoy entire communities while impacting their bottom line. There’s no silver bullet, and different parts of this diverse region have different economic challenges. But we can make the most of our communities’ unique strengths. Our ARC region has vibrant downtowns, and cultural and outdoor recreational opportunities which make the region an incredible place to live. In a world where workers can now live anywhere, these places are now more competitive for attractive and retaining talent. As we enter a new era of work, we need to ensure that member states’ economic development efforts look beyond the traditional tactics, and work to benefit all communities. In Virginia, we’re changing our incentive programs to give us the tools to attract remote jobs into all parts of the Commonwealth.
These types of new ideas can be shared and modified to best fit each state’s priorities. It’s important to encourage partnerships within the region and surrounding states to bolster ARC as a venue for a free-flowing exchange of ideas to move the region forward. I look forward to spotlighting the Appalachian region of Virginia — but while we have achieved historic accomplishments here in Virginia, we don’t have a monopoly on good ideas. We do not have to be limited by the ideas of the past — in fact, realizing Appalachia’s full potential requires us to be more innovative than ever before.
The Appalachian Regional Commission is a true partnership between the federal, state, and local governments. We can strengthen this partnership and use it as a vehicle to work across party and state lines, highlighting and boosting the unique opportunities in our Appalachian communities to move this region forward together. Appalachia is worth the investment.
Northam is governor of Virginia and incoming state co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.