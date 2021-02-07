Northam: Appalachia has opportunities

One of the top issues across Appalachia, and much of rural America, is broadband. Broadband is as critical now as electricity was in the last century. But too many parts of Appalachia lack adequate broadband access. It will require investment and innovation to finally close this digital divide. During my time as Governor, Virginia has invested over $100 million in bringing broadband to unserved communities. ARC and member states must continue to put resources into broadband, and ensure the region is no longer left unconnected.

We need to think innovatively about attracting businesses and jobs to the region.

If we can take one positive outcome from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s that remote work has become normalized. Companies have seen that employees don’t have to be in a central office to be productive. That opens up a lot of possibilities to locate jobs outside of urban areas.

In Virginia, as the number one state in which to do business, we have already prioritized recruiting companies to locate their so-called “back office” jobs in rural parts of the Commonwealth.