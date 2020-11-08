Northam: Virginia supports its veterans

As the pandemic touched every aspect of our lives, it also required our VDVS offices to change how they serve our veterans. During the early period, VDVS closed its 34 offices throughout the state, while staff continued to assist thousands of veterans and families by telephone, email, and virtual meetings. In the past few months, VDVS offices have been reopening with personal appointments to help ensure that Virginia veterans receive the federal and state veterans’ benefits they earned through their service and sacrifice.

The pandemic also created major disruptions in our state economy, but this did not stop our Virginia Values Veterans (V3) program team members and partner employers from connecting veterans to jobs across the Commonwealth. Virginia created this unique public-private partnership eight years ago, and it now includes 2,100 participating employers statewide. When I became Governor in 2018, I challenged the V3 staff to meet a goal of 35,000 hires during my four-year term.

I am proud to say that last month, V3 surpassed this goal — more than a year early. This is an accomplishment worth celebrating. Our highly skilled and disciplined veterans are a major asset to the economic well-being of the Commonwealth.