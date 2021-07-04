Northam: Working together to better Appalachia

I am optimistic about the future of Appalachia, and you should be too. I see a region with unlimited potential and unmatched natural beauty, brimming with decent, resilient people who never shy away from extending a helping hand. Solving the challenges Appalachia faces will take more than funding. It will take hard work, something the folks of our region are not lacking in. It will take the same ingenuity that has fueled the rebound of St. Paul and so many other communities like it. Most importantly, it will take collaboration and cooperation. I am excited to hear from Appalachia’s governors throughout the next three months and continue our work together to bettering Appalachia.