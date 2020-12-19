Nova: New bus station is critical for improving health and wellness

Effective transit systems are essential for obtaining healthy foods (and reducing the impact of “food deserts” in underserved neighborhoods), accessing healthcare facilities (including for oral and behavioral healthcare), increasing employment opportunities, facilitating childcare and providing vital linkages to recreational parks and cultural activities. The COVID-19 pandemic has constricted access for everyone seeking to visit loved ones, participate in sports and community activities, go shopping, eat out and obtain health care. For those without transportation, such constraints are far more stifling and will endure long after the pandemic has abated.

Even people who have access to their own vehicles can benefit greatly from alternative modes of transportation. Studies have found that commuting by public transportation rather than by car increased energy expenditures equivalent to the loss of one pound of body fat per six weeks and that men who commute to work on public transportation are 44.6% less likely to be overweight or obese due to increased active commuting. Almost one-third of transit users get their entire recommended amount of physical activity just by walking to and from transit stops, according to a recent report from the American Public Health Association.