Nova: New bus station is critical for improving health and wellness

Kudos to the many stakeholders expressing strongly held positions about a new location for the Valley Metro bus station. Their concerns over public safety, noise, property values and economic vitality are important considerations.
Healthy Roanoke Valley, a partnership of 60 organizations working to advance health and wellness, takes no position regarding the particular street or block on which the transit system hub is constructed. Our concern is the transit system’s impact on the health and well-being of those living and working on every street and every block in Roanoke and the surrounding municipalities.
With administrative support from United Way of Roanoke Valley, Healthy Roanoke Valley partners work collaboratively to mobilize resources, address social determinants of health, and create pathways to wellness. We recognize that an enhanced transit system offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity for transformative advancement of the health and vitality of our citizenry. This includes the health of those who must rely upon public transit as well as those who choose to drive. Additionally, many Roanokers who may prefer public transportation are encumbered by limited bus schedules. This includes those working work late shifts or weekends when buses are not in operation.
For those whose reliance on public transportation results from poverty, agedness, health conditions or other circumstances, an effective transit system is among the most impactful determinants for advancing health, livelihood and longevity. Carilion Clinic’s most recent Roanoke Valley Community Health Assessment ranked “Transportation/Transit” as the second-greatest health priority in the Roanoke Valley, exceeded only by “Poverty.” Carilion’s triennial health assessment is the most comprehensive and definitive appraisal of the factors impacting health in our community.
Effective transit systems are essential for obtaining healthy foods (and reducing the impact of “food deserts” in underserved neighborhoods), accessing healthcare facilities (including for oral and behavioral healthcare), increasing employment opportunities, facilitating childcare and providing vital linkages to recreational parks and cultural activities. The COVID-19 pandemic has constricted access for everyone seeking to visit loved ones, participate in sports and community activities, go shopping, eat out and obtain health care. For those without transportation, such constraints are far more stifling and will endure long after the pandemic has abated.
Even people who have access to their own vehicles can benefit greatly from alternative modes of transportation. Studies have found that commuting by public transportation rather than by car increased energy expenditures equivalent to the loss of one pound of body fat per six weeks and that men who commute to work on public transportation are 44.6% less likely to be overweight or obese due to increased active commuting. Almost one-third of transit users get their entire recommended amount of physical activity just by walking to and from transit stops, according to a recent report from the American Public Health Association.
Census data from the 10 urban centers in the U.S. with the lowest obesity rates indicates that nearly one in five commuters either walk, bike or take public transportation to work. By comparison, only one in 18 utilizes these active forms of transit in Roanoke. Improving this ratio will not occur by trying to convince Roanokers to use public transportation to be healthier. Behavior change will follow once Roanoke upgrades its transit infrastructure so that riding the bus becomes a convenient and reliable travel alternative for everyone.
Fortunately, Roanoke City’s just-released draft of its 20 Year Comprehensive Plan, dubbed “City Plan 2040,” recognizes that a robust and vibrant transit system is critical to the health and vitality of individuals, families and the community. The plan calls for the adoption of a “Health in all Policies approach where community health is considered in all significant policy decisions.” The plan also states that “neighborhood centers and transit should be strengthened to provide the best access for those residents that rely on transit and to encourage the use of transit as a preferred mode of transportation for all residents.”
City Plan 2040 recognizes that wellness and vitality are inexorably linked with our capacity to travel. The plan’s health and transportation goals are ambitious and forward-thinking. Roanoke City Council and other stakeholders must recognize that the design and location of the new bus station can serve as a cornerstone for achieving these goals by 2040. The decisions they make in the coming months, coupled with commitments to service improvements and schedule expansion, will have enormous health implications for all of Roanoke’s citizens over the next 20 years and beyond.
Nova is the Vice Chair of Healthy Roanoke Valley.
