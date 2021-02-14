Nuechterlein: 14 days at the Capitol: Mob invasion and new president installed

What should we make of these dramatic events in Washington? First, Congress and the country must decide how to deal with a former president who demonstrated a serious danger to our system of government. Second, President Biden needs to conduct his presidency in a way to reduce current deep cleavages in American society.

Dealing with Donald Trump’s future in politics is the major task for the Republican Party. It must decide whether it’s the party of Trump, or return to a moderate-conservative stance and force Trump supporters to form their own party. Some die-hard Trumpists suggested starting a “Patriot Party” to compete with the moderates that many senators and most business leaders prefer. If this happened, it would resemble ex-president Theodore Roosevelt’s decision in 1912 to form the Bull Moose Party and split Republicans.

What is more likely is that Trump supporters will try to dominate the Republican Party, and the test will come in the 2022 off-year elections. Republican moderates will be intimidated by Trump’s supporters who will challenge them in the party’s primaries. That happened in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District last year when a moderate conservative member of Congress, Denver Riggleman, was unseated in the Republican primary by a far-right conservative, Bob Good.