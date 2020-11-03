Nuechterlein: A dangerous period in foreign policy after the election

After the Red Army took over China from the Nationalists in 1949, China’s new Communist leaders declared Taiwan was a part of China and must be brought under Beijing’s control. Six years ago, after the Communist Party elevated him to the presidency and control of the military, Xi decided it was finally time to deliver on that promise. By imposing his control over Hong Kong, Xi signaled that Taiwan was next on his agenda.

What better time to move, the Chinese leader may calculate, than when America is mired in political turmoil and unlikely to challenge his pressure against Taiwan, including military actions. He may calculate, as Hitler had in 1938 when Great Britain didn’t oppose his grab for part of Czech territory. At the time, many Britons believed Czech territory was so far away and Britain had no vital interests there. Winston Churchill disagreed.

How should the U.S. respond if China declares that Taiwan Strait is China’s territorial waters, restricts international traffic and tightens political and economic screws on this semi-independent island of 24 million people?