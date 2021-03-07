Nuechterlein: After enduring a year of covid, what have we learned?

Impact on how we work: Millions of workers who traveled daily to offices in cities were forced to stay home after the virus spread last spring. This created a new way of viewing work, if one had broadband connection to the internet. People started working from home, and the invention of Zoom facilitated the trend as workers could see and speak with colleagues from their homes. Suddenly, one need not be dressed up or be concerned about commuting to work.

After a year working from home, many preferred operating remotely. The impact on rent for office space and travel to work is large. Will the prevalence of vaccines cause businesses and the professions change the way work is performed? We may not know for years how the changes will affect the way many Americans view the way we work.

Long term effect on children. It’s difficult to measure today the impact on young children who’ve been deprived of grade school learning by a year away from classrooms and teachers. In Europe, priority was given to keeping children in classrooms even when the pandemic spread. In this country, we find many teachers and their unions resisting pressure from parents and school officials who want to open grade schools. The CDC says there’s little danger to youngsters who wear masks and stay safe distance from others. For high school students, attending classes remotely has worked because most of them are capable of focusing on instruction by TV in a way that grade school children are not. We won’t realize for many years how much damage has been done to our children’s’ learning abilities. But it is likely to be huge.

Donald Nuechterlein is a political scientist who lives near Charlottesville. E-mail: nuechtd@cstone.net.