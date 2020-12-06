Nuechterlein: An extraordinary year in American history

When the 2020 election campaign opened, the president emphasized solidifying support, which remained about 40%. In the month before the election, Trump campaigned tirelessly, using Air Force One as a prop, and harangued enthusiastic crowds across the country. His prediction of election fraud resonated with supporters, and congressional Republicans whose members were unwilling to confront him. They feared a backlash from his supporters.

Joe Biden decided soon after winning the Democrat Party’s nomination to “let Trump be Trump.” His assumption was that voters were growing tired of his wrecking tactics and would turn to a more conventional candidate with long experience in government. That strategy worked. Still, some 71 million people voted for Donald Trump. It was not a time for complacency for the Democrats.

Outlook 2021Neither the COVID-19 legacy nor the turmoil of the 2020 election will go away in 2021. Even though anti-virus vaccines will soon be available, the general public won’t receive its benefits before spring/summer 2021. Controversy is emerging over who should get the vaccine early and who will wait. Meanwhile, because of Trump’s persistence in calling the election as rigged against him, his campaign against Democrats will continue after he leaves office. Unfortunately, 2021 will be another turbulent year for Americans. But we eventually will have COVID vaccine, and Joe Biden will be our president.

Nuechterlein is a political scientist and author who lives near Charlottesville. E-mail him at nuechtd@cstone.net