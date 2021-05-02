Nuechterlein: Biden is right to withdraw from Afghanistan but want about Iraq?

It took courage for President Biden to announce that all American forces will be out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11.

He was criticized by both Republicans and Democrats, and the media, but the public seems to approve.

His assertion that 20 years of occupation and nation-building is enough was applauded by NATO allies whose troops also will be out.

Looking at Afghanistan from a historical and strategic perspective, a realist must conclude that the United States has no vital national interest in Central Asia. That includes not just Afghanistan, but also Pakistan, the Taliban’s principal supporter. Russia, Iran, and India have a major stake in preventing Afghanistan’s disintegration as a state.

America had no stake in Central Asia until al-Qaeda terrorists used bases in Afghanistan to attack the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001. That made Afghanistan a temporary vital interest until U.S. forces drove al-Qaeda out of the country and ousted the Taliban government that had protected it.

Four months later, President George Bush decided that America would not withdraw but instead work to rebuild Afghanistan into a functioning democracy.

The U.S. stake suddenly became a long-term vital interest. That was a major mistake, in my view.