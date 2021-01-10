Nuechterlein: How much change will we see in U.S. policies?

Most of us are ready to welcome a new team in Washington to run our huge government. But how much change will President Joe Biden bring with him?

Without question, this will be the most diverse collection of cabinet members ever been assembled by a new president. Biden’s aim resembles that of President Franklin Roosevelt in 1933 put together a wide-range of political groups that he expected to gave his Democratic Party control of the presidency for many years. In fact, he and his successor, Harry Truman, occupied the Oval Office for the twenty years.

A striking omission from Biden’s cabinet appointments is the left-wing of his Democratic Party. Senator Bernie Sanders lobbied for a cabinet appointment because Biden needed support from young people who liked Sanders’ socialist ideas. Senator Elizabeth Warren was another liberal who was passed over. She represents the anti-Wall Street segment of the party. A far-left liberal firebrand, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), vocal advocate of massive change in Washington, didn’t get a job in Biden’s administration, but she will continue her campaign to move the party leftward.