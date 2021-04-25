Nuechterlein: Southeast Asia is China's target for dominating Asia

Some experts contend that Taiwan is China’s major short-term objective and the U.S. Should prepare for naval confrontation in the Taiwan Strait. That’s not how I and a few others assess China’s strategy.

Their leaders have waited fifty years to control this prosperous island, located a hundred miles off the coast, and won’t risk war to capture it now. Instead, Beijing will continue to expand its economic influence over Southeast Asia and slowly choke Taiwan’s economy. Eventually, its goal is to persuade Washington that defending Taiwan and remaining an influential power in East Asia is not worth the price, or the effort.

U.S. objectives.The Biden administration laid out a tough new policy toward China when Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met China’s top foreign policy/national security official, Yang Jiechi, in Anchorage, Alaska.

Unlike earlier meetings with Chinese leaders this one started with acrimonious exchanges between Yang and Blinken. Observers say it illustrates China’s confidence that it is the new hegemon in East Asia while the U.S. is in decline. President Biden’s major task is convincing China’s leaders they are wrong.