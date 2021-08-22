Nuechterlein: Three foreign policy failures

President Lyndon Johnson inherited a small war in South Vietnam from John Kennedy and needed to decide whether to escalate U.S. military intervention or negotiate a way out of a civil war. Military leaders favored increasing pressure on Hanoi to stop Communist infiltration of the south, The phrase “domino effect” was the handle advocates used to argue that if Vietnam fell to Communism, all of Southeast Asia would come under Hanoi’s domination.

Johnson concluded that he needed congressional authorization to fight a wider war. Following a naval encounter off North Vietnam’s coast, Congress gave him the Tonkin Gulf Resolution permitting the use force to repel Communism in Southeast Asia. He thought that faced with American power, principally air power, Hanoi would agree to a settlement. That was a major mistake, similar to Truman’s in 1950.

Military leaders convinced the president that air power would not stop the Communists and that a large ground force was required. In July 1965, Johnson sent 200,000 troops to South Vietnam, again expecting that Hanoi would decide it could not win. Hanoi refused to negotiate on U.S. terms and Johnson then escalated further. By early 1968, half a million American forces were in Vietnam. Then things changed: North Vietnam’s Tet offensive and a new secretary of defense persuaded Johnson to deescalate the war and negotiate.