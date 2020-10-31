Nuechterlein: Trump and Biden should announce cabinet choices now

A second cabinet member who deals with national security affairs is the defense secretary. Here Biden would need to be careful to reassure the country that he doesn’t favor major cuts in the defense budget. even though he’ll be pressured by Sanders and Warren to do so. Biden might emulate Obama who asked Robert Gates, the incumbent from Bush’s second term, to stay in the job and provide continuity. Biden should consider doing the same with Mark Esper.

Yet, this may be wishful thinking. Our constitution doesn’t require a presidential candidate to say before an election who will fill important cabinet posts. The reality is that American voters are obliged to trust the good judgment of the two candidates nominated by Republican and Democratic parties. In Donald Trump’s case, we have nearly four years’ experience to understand where he wants to take the country if reelected. His appointees will likely be more conservative.

In Joe Biden’s case, we have to trust that his long experience in government, including eight years as vice president, give him the capability to turn the country in a different direction, to a more collaborative view toward opposition members in Congress. How will Biden prevent far-left factions in his party pressuring him toward Sander’s priorities depends on whether he is elected by a strong majority.

In reality, voters will “roll the dice” on who will be the key policy makers and implementers of America’s domestic and foreign policies. That will change only when voters demand it.

Nuechterlein is a political scientist and author who lives in Albemarle County. E-mail nuechtd@cstone.net.