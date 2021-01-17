Obenshain: Cline and Griffith betray constitution

Congressman Morgan Griffith; Congressman Ben Cline:
I am disgusted, outraged and virtually sickened by your craven votes attacking the legitimacy of our national presidential election. Your actions have given comfort and aid to the perpetrators of the violent attack on our national capitol. You have betrayed the authority and trust which the voters of your district had deposited with you.
How could you have so easily betrayed your professed values and allegiance to the U.S. Constitution? The only logical objective for refusing to certify the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was to ensure a 2nd term for Donald Trump. The actions of his supporters in violently occupying and trashing our Capitol graphically demonstrated what a 2nd Trump presidency would mean for our country. And yet, in the actual presence of this violent desecration of the cathedral of our Democracy, you persisted in your equally outrageous parliamentary tactics. It should be obvious to anyone that you have sacrificed your integrity and your presumed dedication to American democratic values on the altar of Trump’s debased cult.
Your votes have betrayed your sworn oaths to uphold the Constitution of the United States. You have betrayed your responsibilities as lawyers to uphold the rule of law in our sovereign states and nation. You have displayed intellectual dishonesty by subscribing to the tactic of “the Big Lie.” Donald Trump, his supporters and your colleagues have repeatedly broadcast the baseless lie about fraud in the presidential election. Once enough gullible people believed these manifest lies from constant repetition, you and all of Trump’s worshipers then claimed the lies must be true. You and other Congressional opponents of election certification then claimed they had to support these fraudulent beliefs: a classic justification of error by circular reasoning. You thereby have violated the wisdom attributed to Edmund Burke: “Your representative owes you, not his industry only, but his judgment; and he betrays, instead of serving you, if he sacrifices it to your opinion.”
Furthermore, you have betrayed the heritage of the Republican Party in the 6th and 9th Districts that you claim to represent. I have had the good fortune to work for and to know two of the giants of our Republican Party in the 20th Century: Republican State Senators and revered Federal Judges, Honorable Ted Dalton and Honorable Jim Turk. Likewise, I and other members of my family have been privileged to know your predecessors in Congress: the Honorables Richard Poff, Caldwell Butler and William “Bill” Wampler. Each of them was a shining example of fidelity to the Rule of Law and the values enshrined in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. You have disgraced the heritage of these predecessors and their steadfast commitment to our Constitution and the Rule of Law.
Based upon the respected history of the Republican Party in our part of Virginia over the past century, both of you were given the opportunity to stand on the shoulders of these giants. Instead, you have undertaken to grovel under and kiss the feet of the President who has been a total disgrace to his high office. Donald Trump has, by his words and deeds, directed the seditious assault upon the Capitol and the effort by a mob of his followers to seek to destroy the operations of our Constitution’s Article I branch in fulfilling its constitutional duties.
I am one of many Americans who have been honored to put ourselves in harm’s way to defend our country and its Constitution, unlike Donald Trump and yourselves. However, there are other ways in which Americans may act to courageously defend our nation’s values and institutions. It is a tragedy that, when given the opportunity, you failed to exercise such courage by your cowardly conduct in seeking to undermine our free and fair presidential election.
It causes me great sadness to write to you. I have known you and your families for many years. I had hopes that your election to the U.S. Congress would allow you to continue the responsible conservative service that you had demonstrated in the Virginia General Assembly. It is now obvious for all to see that you have abandoned your principles and fallen under the sway of the poisonous and undemocratic allure of Donald Trump. You have brought shame upon yourselves and your Congressional districts and should immediately, at a minimum apologize for your mistake, and in good conscience, resign from your seats. I can no longer support your representation.
Obenshain is a retired attorney in Botetourt County. He was a candidate for the Republican nomination for state Senate in 2003.