Obenshain: Cline and Griffith betray constitution

Furthermore, you have betrayed the heritage of the Republican Party in the 6th and 9th Districts that you claim to represent. I have had the good fortune to work for and to know two of the giants of our Republican Party in the 20th Century: Republican State Senators and revered Federal Judges, Honorable Ted Dalton and Honorable Jim Turk. Likewise, I and other members of my family have been privileged to know your predecessors in Congress: the Honorables Richard Poff, Caldwell Butler and William “Bill” Wampler. Each of them was a shining example of fidelity to the Rule of Law and the values enshrined in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. You have disgraced the heritage of these predecessors and their steadfast commitment to our Constitution and the Rule of Law.

Based upon the respected history of the Republican Party in our part of Virginia over the past century, both of you were given the opportunity to stand on the shoulders of these giants. Instead, you have undertaken to grovel under and kiss the feet of the President who has been a total disgrace to his high office. Donald Trump has, by his words and deeds, directed the seditious assault upon the Capitol and the effort by a mob of his followers to seek to destroy the operations of our Constitution’s Article I branch in fulfilling its constitutional duties.