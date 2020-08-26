Obenshain: How Virginia Tech missed out on a suffragist champion

By Elizabeth Obenshain
Obenshain is president of the League of Women Voters of Montgomery County.
Lila Meade Valentine married into one of the wealthiest families in conservative 1886 Richmond but by 1914 had become a feminist champion, building a statewide political movement for women’s suffrage. Her distant cousin, Joseph Dupuy Eggleston II, the state’s first elected superintendent of public instruction, had pulled Virginia’s schools into the modern age before becoming the seventh president of Virginia Agricultural and Mechanical College and Polytechnic Institute, now Virginia Tech.
As we celebrate this month the ratification of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 18 and its certification today, on the 26 the letters between these two cousins give us today a glimpse of how politically fraught the struggle for women’s right to vote had become in Virginia and nationwide. Their letters also provide an unintentionally humorous snapshot of how one of the state’s leaders in education dodged and weaved to avoid having a suffragist leader speak to the faculty and students in Blacksburg.
“Dear Cousin,” begins Valentine’s letter of May 1914 to Eggleston. This letter and three others she wrote as president of the Equal Suffrage League of Virginia seek an invitation to speak to the faculty and student body. The letters and Eggleston’s carefully diplomatic responses are archived in Virginia Tech’s Special Collections in Newman Library.
By the time Valentine wrote this first letter, she was already crisscrossing the state to build support for women’s suffrage. “I am planning a trip to Big Stone Gap where Mr. and Mrs. John [ ?] are to get up suffrage meetings in the neighborhood generally. Now as I pass Christiansburg and Blacksburg on my journey out, would it not be possible for me to speak to the students and faculty and citizens generally some date between the 8th and 15th of June?”
She also asks his help in providing names of women who might be willing to organize a local meeting. “I am having most encouraging success in organizing substantial leagues in any community where a meeting can be arranged.”
Her cousin, however, insists in his letter, “...I really do not see how it is possible. We are now right in the middle of examinations, and the students are busy day and night and will be until the close of the session, June 17th. ...so that even if you were to come here, it would be impossible to get up an audience for you under such conditions as these.”
The next year, Eggleston continues to find reason after reason — whether spring, fall or winter — why it is impossible for his cousin to stop on one of her many trips through the state to speak at Virginia Tech.
His most tortuous excuse in November 1914 bemoans the harshness of Blacksburg’s winters. “...I do not advise you to come during the winter. We have more winter weather, and more varieties of winter weather, and more mean winter weather than I imagined would be experienced in the whole state of Virginia. The winters at Richmond are like a day at Palm Beach in comparison.”
Despite the lack of encouragement from her cousin, Valentine kept up a busy schedule traveling across the state to Big Stone Gap and Wytheville. No community seemed too small for her. She reported success in small crossroads such as Burkeville and Crewe and Blackstone.
Eggleston, who himself became a member of the Equal Suffrage League of Virginia, does send her several women’s names as possible contacts in Blacksburg and Christiansburg, a Mrs. R.H. Hudnall of Blacksburg and Mrs. Henry Stone and Mrs. R. B. Spindle of Christiansburg. He points out that he does not know their stand on women’s suffrage — and he is prompt to state: “I have not attempted to force my views upon any one, although I have been prompt to state my position when it has been asked.”
Both of these cousins were reformers — we could even say heroes — who left a strong imprint on the state of Virginia. When Eggleston first became state superintendent in 1906, there were only 75 high schools in the entire state. Despite having to struggle against a parsimonious General Assembly, he grew the number of high schools to 448 by the time he left to become president of Virginia Tech in 1913.
Valentine not only grew the Equal Suffrage League of Virginia into the largest political organization in the state, she also was in demand up and down the East Coast as a speaker. She had earlier been honored as a crusader for public education and health care for children.
Despite Valentine’s success in organizing suffragists statewide, Virginia voted against ratification of the 19th Amendment. Valentine lived to see women’s suffrage ratified by Tennessee in 1920. She registered to vote from her sick bed, but died before she could cast her first vote. She was 56.
Virginia did finally ratify women’s right to vote. On Feb. 21, 1952.
