Obenshain: We need more people from Southwest to apply for redistricting commission

Virginia citizens won an important victory this fall when they approved a constitutional amendment placing the power of drawing new congressional and legislative boundaries in the hands of the citizen-led Virginia Redistricting Commission. The power one party has had for political mischief making by manipulating political boundaries has for too long fueled voter alienation and distrust in our democracy.
Now that victory has been won, the new redistricting commission must prove it can fairly complete its politically charged assignment. The first challenge is naming a commission whose eight legislators and eights citizens represent the racial, ethnic, economic and geographical diversity of our state.
Southwest Virginia, which has more than its share of economic and political problems, needs a strong voice on this commission. Candidates for the eight citizen seats on the commission must apply by Dec. 28. One statewide map shows Southwest Virginia so far has zero citizen applicants. That map, however, puts Montgomery and other New River counties into a “Roanoke area” region rather than grouping them as usual as the eastern edge of Southwest Virginia.
However you divide the map, we need more voices eager to participate and speak out for a region that embodies some of our state’s most serious challenges: declining population and economy, inadequate medical infrastructure, outdated and decaying school buildings. Political power has shifted from once powerful rural legislators to new voices in booming Northern Virginia and Tidewater.
Here in the New River Valley, gerrymandering has protected both Democratic and Republican seats. Montgomery County alone is divided among three separate Senate districts. Two of the county’s three senators live in Roanoke and one in Lebanon. The new commission faces tough decisions due to the large number of districts and competing political interests.
A major challenge for the commission will be deciding what communities and counties to the east and north to add to the 9th Congressional District as Southwest Virginia continues to lose population. A close look at several of the state’s irrational congressional district lines virtually guarantees that some of Virginia’s congressional districts are going to be significantly reshaped to better match communities of interest rather than one political party’s strategic aims.
We need involved and articulate members of communities throughout Southwest Virginia to apply to serve on the commission by the Dec. 28 deadline. None of the legislators named to the district are from Southwest Virginia, so having a strong citizen member is even more essential. The two closest legislators are from Lynchburg and Pittsylvania County, but those areas are far from the Southwest Virginia towns struggling with a collapsed coal economy and underfunded schools. Big Stone Gap is 370.6 miles from Richmond – and it takes a pretty loud voice to be heard that far away.
We will also need engaged Southwest Virginia citizens to monitor the commission’s discussions and hearings to ensure that our voices and the serious economic needs of our region are considered in new redistricting maps. One of the best safeguards of the new redistricting commission is the requirement for transparency. No backroom meetings, no late-night hotel conferences to rejigger district lines. This commission is required to hold all its negotiations in public and then to take their proposed maps on the road for hearings across the state.
Virginia’s victory at the polls in ratifying the redistricting amendment made us a hero to some of our southern neighbors whose state politics are still distorted by gerrymandering. To make our victory complete, however, we need our own citizens to step up. I’m proud that members of the League of Women Voters of Montgomery County and other leagues across the state are applying for positions on the commission. I hope other community members from Southwest Virginia will also submit their names by the 28th so the five-judge selection panel will have a pool of strong candidates who can speak for our part of the state.
Obenshain is president of the League of Women Voters of Montgomery County.