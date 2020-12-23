Obenshain: We need more people from Southwest to apply for redistricting commission

Here in the New River Valley, gerrymandering has protected both Democratic and Republican seats. Montgomery County alone is divided among three separate Senate districts. Two of the county’s three senators live in Roanoke and one in Lebanon. The new commission faces tough decisions due to the large number of districts and competing political interests.

A major challenge for the commission will be deciding what communities and counties to the east and north to add to the 9th Congressional District as Southwest Virginia continues to lose population. A close look at several of the state’s irrational congressional district lines virtually guarantees that some of Virginia’s congressional districts are going to be significantly reshaped to better match communities of interest rather than one political party’s strategic aims.

We need involved and articulate members of communities throughout Southwest Virginia to apply to serve on the commission by the Dec. 28 deadline. None of the legislators named to the district are from Southwest Virginia, so having a strong citizen member is even more essential. The two closest legislators are from Lynchburg and Pittsylvania County, but those areas are far from the Southwest Virginia towns struggling with a collapsed coal economy and underfunded schools. Big Stone Gap is 370.6 miles from Richmond – and it takes a pretty loud voice to be heard that far away.