O'Connor: Rural Virginians and the importance of ending cancer as we know it

Cancer, we all know, does not discriminate. The disease affects all of us.

This year, it is estimated to take the lives of 16,000 Virginians — and three times that will receive their first cancer diagnosis.

It is much the same story throughout the country. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States. Globally, the disease is the number one killer.

Where one lives can be indicative of increased cancer incidence and mortality rates. In the United States cancer mortality rates are higher in rural areas than in urban zones. The reasons are manifold, but a lack of access to quality health care, and distances to specialists are all factors.

We know that early detection through screenings — such as pap smears, mammograms, colonoscopies — saves lives. When the disease is caught in its early stages, before it spreads throughout the body, the five-year survival rate is nearly 90%.