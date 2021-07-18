O'Connor: Rural Virginians and the importance of ending cancer as we know it

Cancer, we all know, does not discriminate. The disease affects all of us.
This year, it is estimated to take the lives of 16,000 Virginians — and three times that will receive their first cancer diagnosis.
It is much the same story throughout the country. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States. Globally, the disease is the number one killer.
Where one lives can be indicative of increased cancer incidence and mortality rates. In the United States cancer mortality rates are higher in rural areas than in urban zones. The reasons are manifold, but a lack of access to quality health care, and distances to specialists are all factors.
We know that early detection through screenings — such as pap smears, mammograms, colonoscopies — saves lives. When the disease is caught in its early stages, before it spreads throughout the body, the five-year survival rate is nearly 90%.
This is why access to screenings is important. The Virginia Rural Health Association has a mission to improve the health of rural Virginians through education, advocacy and fostering cooperative partnerships. We are now advocating for improved cancer screening because it will improve health outcomes for the 2.5 million people who call rural Virginia their home. Being aware of the benefits of early screenings, having access to, and utilizing them, one already has the leg up on cancer. Early detection is especially important in rural communities where access to treatment may be limited.
Up until now, we’ve lacked a screening for most cancers. Of the more than 100 cancer types, only five cancers have recommended early screening tests. That’s changing before our eyes.
New screenings, called multi-cancer early detection technologies, could revolutionize the way we look for cancers. In the form of a noninvasive blood draw, these early screenings will enable physicians to identify dozens of cancers. Patients, especially in rural areas, who lack easy access to specialty medical care, could see health care outcomes improve with a blood draw that could be performed in almost any rural health setting.
Insurance coverage is expected to be another barrier, but there is a straightforward solution. A bipartisan piece of legislation, the Medicare Multi-Cancer Screening Coverage Act, would allow Medicare to cover these exciting detection technologies as soon as they’re approved by the Food and Drug Administration. For this we are thankful to the bipartisan group of legislators in the House and Senate who are leading the policy charge to end cancer as we know it.
You may be surprised to learn that Medicare doesn’t already have this authority. Bipartisan congressional action to allow Medicare to cover cancer screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies has been consistent for decades. Doing the same for multi-cancer early detection technologies is critical — without congressional action, it could take up to a decade after FDA approval to bring meaningful access to patients and doctors.
With continued public support for this important legislation, we will, hopefully, soon see its national passage, demonstrating how bipartisanship can beat back cancer. I implore Virginia’s federal delegation to cosponsor this piece of legislation. Please join us, your constituents, in this fight.
O’Connor is executive director of the Virginia Rural Health Association.