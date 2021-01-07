Orrell and Leger: Making the Most of Remote Work Requires Balancing the Tradeoffs

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world of work overnight, sending millions to do their jobs online and in isolation. Some organizations had ample experience with telework and had a relatively seamless transition, while many others were left scrambling to operationalize a distributed workforce in the course of a few short weeks.

While things may have been hectic and stressful at first, it appears employers and their employees have adjusted successfully and that the new arrangements are being well-received on both sides — a true testament to the power of human ingenuity and adaptability. A discussion of a “new normal” around remote work does not seem out of place. With more companies climbing on board, employers and workers are settling into a life that involves a lot less time wasted traveling to and from the office.

Despite the intensity of the last nine months, it is fair to say we’re still in the early days of the remote work transition. In realizing the benefits of telework, what often gets lost is that this model comes with significant tradeoffs for both employers and employees. To better understand this give-and-take, we recently published a deep-dive review of research on the topic, “The tradeoffs of remote work: Building a more resilient workplace for the post-COVID-19 world.”