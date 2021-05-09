Osborne: Flawed law leaves Virginia public employees at union officials’ mercy

When crafting new laws or regulations, elected officials routinely consider “best practices” from jurisdictions where similar policies have already been tried.
Learning from others’ experience can avoid pitfalls and ensure policy change has its intended results.
Virginians, though, are about to find out what happens when policymakers take decades of “best practices”— garnered through trial and error in other states — and throw them out the window.
On May 1, a poorly conceived state law went go into effect that will predictably lead to disastrous results for public employees, local governments, and taxpayers.
Under the new law, public-sector unions— including the country’s most powerful teachers’ unions — will gain formal entry into local governments for the first time in more than 40 years.
The law, which permits state and local governments to collectively bargain with employee unions, is a boon to union officials and their political allies. It is silent, though, on many traditional hallmarks of labor law, such as the rights of public employees and ways to address costly mandates on local governments.
For example, the law does not provide for a state labor board or other checks on potential union abuse — leaving public employees at the mercy of union officials who do not always have employees’ best interests in mind.
The federal government and other states have given a labor board regulatory power over union officials and define “unfair labor practices” that keep the union from, for example, coercing employees into union membership, ignoring employees’ wishes at the bargaining table, discriminating against employees, or providing inadequate representation.
As an attorney, I have personally represented public employees who have experienced this kind of treatment in states where it is prohibited. Imagine what will happen in Virginia with no such protections in place.
If local governments want to provide these protections for their employees, they will have to do it at their own expense, ultimately draining the funds from which public employees are paid.
For example, Loudoun County, one of the first local governments to adopt an ordinance under the new law, is hiring eight new employees just to “support” collective bargaining.
The new law also lacks requirements for union elections, meaning union officials anxious to collect membership dues, and sympathetic elected officials, can effectively decide when and how employees will be unionized. At a time when democratic rights are making headline news, public employees could easily be robbed of a chance to vote on what, if any, union represents them.
The General Assembly has also left public employees unprotected from inevitable conflicts union officials will create with local government employers. State labor law typically specifies the subjects over which the government and the union can bargain.
Most labor laws also set up a rigorous process to enable two sides to come to agreement when talks reach an impasse, sometimes ending in resolution by a neutral arbiter. But in Virginia, no such process exists.
Public employees will inevitably be caught in the middle of politicized battles between cash-strapped local governments and aggressive union officials.
The City of Alexandria identified some of these holes in the new state law, but its attempted fixes will prove disastrous and expensive. Instead of a labor board, Alexandria created an unelected “labor relations administrator” with unprecedented power to decide nearly everything relevant to union relations.
Under this “labor czar,” unions are allowed unsupervised meetings with newly-hired employees — to pressure membership signups — and can automatically deduct dues from members’ paychecks.
The long-term prognosis is even worse. Free of commonsense guardrails, union officials will spend the money they collect from membership dues to ensure friendly candidates become the next elected officials sitting across the bargaining table. Union officials will demand more for themselves and union-backed politicians will oblige. The end of this vicious cycle — prophesied by trade union champion Franklin D. Roosevelt — is bloated government budgets and higher taxes.
Because state lawmakers jettisoned the collective bargaining rulebook, Virginia is entering unknown territory. The new law provides little guidance to local officials, no accountability for unions, and few protections for public employees. If it were a map, it would lead directly to a minefield. Local governments should tread carefully.
David R. Osborne is an attorney and CEO of Americans for Fair Treatment, a community of current and former public-sector employees.