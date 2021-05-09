Osborne: Flawed law leaves Virginia public employees at union officials’ mercy

The federal government and other states have given a labor board regulatory power over union officials and define “unfair labor practices” that keep the union from, for example, coercing employees into union membership, ignoring employees’ wishes at the bargaining table, discriminating against employees, or providing inadequate representation.

As an attorney, I have personally represented public employees who have experienced this kind of treatment in states where it is prohibited. Imagine what will happen in Virginia with no such protections in place.

If local governments want to provide these protections for their employees, they will have to do it at their own expense, ultimately draining the funds from which public employees are paid.

For example, Loudoun County, one of the first local governments to adopt an ordinance under the new law, is hiring eight new employees just to “support” collective bargaining.

The new law also lacks requirements for union elections, meaning union officials anxious to collect membership dues, and sympathetic elected officials, can effectively decide when and how employees will be unionized. At a time when democratic rights are making headline news, public employees could easily be robbed of a chance to vote on what, if any, union represents them.