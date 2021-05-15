Owalt: We don't have enough mental health professionals

In the 72 years since May was first proclaimed Mental Health Awareness Month, there has never been a time when so many in Virginia and the country are suffering from anxiety, depression and other basic mental health conditions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made us all aware of the tremendous toll too much stress, emotional upheaval, and uncertainty can create.

From frontline health professionals to essential workers to those who have lost their jobs, stress and anxiety abound!

The current reckoning with racial inequalities has added another layer of emotion and stresses.

For once, we don’t need Mental Health Awareness Month to call attention to the mental health needs all around us.

What many are not aware of, however, is the insufficient number and distribution of behavioral health professionals to counsel and treat individuals who need their help.

There were not enough behavioral health professionals in Virginia before the pandemic. There are certainly not enough at this point, when the need has soared. (40% of Virginians report symptoms of depression and anxiety compared to 10% pre-pandemic.)