Owens: What you should know about that Nick Jonas Super Bowl ad, from a diabetic

Speaking of cost, Dexcom spent approximately $5.5 million for its 30-second ad during Sunday’s game. Simultaneously, they do not offer any patient assistance programs to help diabetics who cannot afford their product.

Another consequence of this out-of-touch ad is that people who aren’t directly affected by the frustrations of diabetes might think Dexcom is a fix-all for our struggles when in reality it is inaccessible or financially burdensome for millions.

Many non-diabetics might have thought the ad was a nice gesture, citing Dexcom’s shout out to Type 1 diabetics. But most, if not all, diabetics likely already know about CGMs. Awareness of this technology is not the problem. Affordability and accessibility are the problems.

Perhaps that Super Bowl ad money would be better spent educating the millions of Americans watching about the extreme dangers of the insulin crisis. Or maybe it could have gone to helping make their product more accessible to those who need it.

The Dexcom Super Bowl ad was a tone-deaf reminder to all Type 1 diabetics struggling to afford their basic needs that, in our current healthcare system, big corporations are here to profit off of us diabetics while we struggle to manage a disease we did not ask for and wonder how we will pay for it all.