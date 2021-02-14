Owens: What you should know about that Nick Jonas Super Bowl ad, from a diabetic

A few nights ago, I watched in discontentment as Nick Jonas appeared in a Super Bowl ad to scoff at the idea of diabetics using finger sticks.
“People with diabetes are still pricking their finger? What?” he exclaimed.
Jonas, known for his time in the Jonas Brothers band, is a Type 1 diabetic himself. In this ad, he was promoting the Dexcom G6, a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system that helps diabetics keep track of their blood sugar.
Type 1 diabetes, commonly known as “juvenile diabetes,” is a chronic condition that affects more than 1.5 million people in America, according to the American Diabetes Association. Simply put, this chronic condition causes the body to stop naturally producing insulin. As a result, people who live with Type 1 diabetes must carefully monitor their blood sugar to avoid serious health complications.
Dexcom helps diabetics—both Type 1 and Type 2—do just that. The device is good for 10 days at a time and sends blood sugar readings to the user’s mobile phone in real time. When users’ blood sugar reads as too high or too low, Dexcom activates an alert to their phone.
The traditional method of blood sugar monitoring is finger sticking. A small needle is used to prick the finger and a drop of blood is tested to see if the blood sugar is in the correct range. If the number is too high, you must inject insulin; too low, you’ll need to eat or drink something containing carbohydrates.
I can say from experience that the Dexcom G6 is quite literally a life saver for many diabetics. I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes 2 years ago at age 23. I’d experienced months of illness, fatigue, blurred vision, extreme thirst, and fainting spells. When my doctor ordered a test that determined my average glucose, the results came back almost double the recommended range.
Soon after this devastating diagnosis, I got my first Dexcom device. Every day since, it has helped me to manage my diabetes and sometimes avoid dangerous blood sugar levels. For example, just this past Tuesday, an alarm woke me around 1 a.m. to let me know my blood sugar had dropped to a level that, if left untreated much longer, could have led to a seizure or loss of consciousness.
So, what’s the problem with a Super Bowl ad promoting this life-saving technology?
First—and most importantly—is accessibility. For those without insurance, Dexcom technology costs more than $1,000 for a 90-day supply. Even for those with insurance, many insurers do not cover Dexcom, the only CGM currently on the market. I am fortunate enough to have insurance (and relatively good insurance at that) and still have to pay about $250 for a 90-day supply.
According to a study published by the National Institutes of Health, this means Dexcom can cost six times more annually than finger sticks. This expense is in addition to the rising cost of insulin, a required medication that one in four Type 1 diabetics ration due to cost or inaccessibility, according to T1 International.
Speaking of cost, Dexcom spent approximately $5.5 million for its 30-second ad during Sunday’s game. Simultaneously, they do not offer any patient assistance programs to help diabetics who cannot afford their product.
Another consequence of this out-of-touch ad is that people who aren’t directly affected by the frustrations of diabetes might think Dexcom is a fix-all for our struggles when in reality it is inaccessible or financially burdensome for millions.
Many non-diabetics might have thought the ad was a nice gesture, citing Dexcom’s shout out to Type 1 diabetics. But most, if not all, diabetics likely already know about CGMs. Awareness of this technology is not the problem. Affordability and accessibility are the problems.
Perhaps that Super Bowl ad money would be better spent educating the millions of Americans watching about the extreme dangers of the insulin crisis. Or maybe it could have gone to helping make their product more accessible to those who need it.
The Dexcom Super Bowl ad was a tone-deaf reminder to all Type 1 diabetics struggling to afford their basic needs that, in our current healthcare system, big corporations are here to profit off of us diabetics while we struggle to manage a disease we did not ask for and wonder how we will pay for it all.
We need help spreading awareness about the fight for basic human rights that diabetics face. You can start by sharing reliable information with your friends or by contacting your representatives to encourage them to support legislation that lowers the cost of insulin and diabetic supplies.
You can learn more by researching Type 1 diabetes advocacy groups. My personal favorite is T1International, whose mission statement is to “support local communities by giving them the tools they need to stand up for their rights so that access to insulin and diabetes supplies becomes a reality for all.”
Owens, a former Roanoke Time digital editor, is a communicator at Virginia Tech where she is pursuing a master’s degree in the School of Communication.