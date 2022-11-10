Padgett: Morgan Griffith is perfect for Southwest Virginia

Dear Mr. Michael Krawitz, as a native of Southwest Virginia, I welcome you to the area from your home in New Jersey. Having spent some time in New Jersey myself, however brief it turned out to be, a dysfunctional state with a bloated bureaucracy, outrageous taxes and where even pumping gas is controlled by unions, I can see why you fled that oppressive state and sought refuge here.

Virginia is a beautiful place; my family and my ancestors have been native Virginians since 1645. I’m so happy you have come to appreciate this wonderful commonwealth.

While I agree with your decision to flee New Jersey, I must respectfully disagree with your position concerning Rep. Morgan Griffith. (Nov. 4, “Griffith has worn out his welcome.”) You invoke your status as a veteran and are offended that the Mr. Griffith has not condemned former President Donald Trump concerning the 2020 election.

Whether he takes a position or not on the election of 2020 is to me, quite irrelevant. You seem offended that the congressman doesn’t live in the past and is focused on the state of the country today, which I think you would agree, is in a horrible mess.

Tell me, Mr. Krawitz, were you offended by the election deniers in 2016? You know, Hillary Clinton and that ridiculous and fabricated story about “Russian collusion” which was allegedly executed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to subvert our democracy? Were you offended by the millions of dollars which were spent investigating a lie? Were you offended by the media who shamelessly, without as much as a whisper of authentication or truth, promoted that outrageous lie and tried to legitimatize and advance that lie for years all really with one goal — to discredit and undercut the leadership of an American president? Were you offended by the actions of Rep. Maxine Waters, who tried to stop the certification of that election? Have you recanted and admitted that Donald Trump was legitimately elected in 2016 or are you one of those people, who advance vote fraud and suppression when your candidate suffers defeat.

In fact, your candidate continues to espouse the big lie about “Russian interference.” Have you asked her to recant and post a contrite position on that? Of course, you haven’t.

As a veteran I thank you for your service. Your years in the U.S. Air Force as a tech sergeant in Guam are much appreciated. However, respectfully, you do not speak for the vast number of veterans who have served our country.

I am a conservative Republican, as are most of the veterans I know, especially those, like myself, who served close to over 25 years of military service and those, again like myself, who served in combat in Iraq.

Personally, I don’t dispute the election of 2020 nor the election of 2016. Both men were legitimately elected by the American people.

What I do dispute is your characterization of Morgan Griffith. Congressman Griffith stands for what most veterans want in this country: lower taxes, making this country energy independent again to prevent the embarrassing spectacle of an American president begging the Saudis for oil; against critical race theory being taught in our schools, against transsexual propaganda and against political indoctrination of our children. It doesn’t take a village, Mr. Krawitz, to raise my children and I don’t need the federal government as a parent.

These are the views of the 9th District. I know, these are my people. Most importantly, these are the views of Morgan Griffith. These are special times, Mr. Krawitz, as you succinctly state in your article, and our democracy is under attack. We need to fight back against the sad state of our country which have been created under Democratic control and our counterattack begins on Election Day. Virginians are going to vote for Morgan Griffith because we agree with what he stands for. Quite frankly, enough is enough. We need these types of fighters for our national values.