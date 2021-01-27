Paige, Tran and Gunn: Through the eyes of youth

After witnessing so many criminal incidents during these four years, we, the members of the Roanoke NAACP Youth Council, have been appalled by the inappropriate behavior of Donald Trump and want to see him impeached.

People have died as a result of his behavior. A police officer named Brian D. Sicknick passed away after suffering from brutal injuries while on duty; an Air Force veteran, Ashli Babbitt, died after experiencing a fatal shot by the police; Benjamin Phillips, Kevin Greenson, and Rosanne Boyland all died at the scene of the attack.

This does not include over 50 police officers that reported to have been injured at the riot. These were precious human lives, taken and destroyed, because of their trust for Donald Trump, who promised he would march with them, and quite literally abandoned them before the riot.

We request that Donald Trump be tried for the death of the individuals that died at the Capitol after instigating the act. The president’s sole duty is to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States” as outlined in the Constitution, which he did not do.