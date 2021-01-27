Paige, Tran and Gunn: Through the eyes of youth

After witnessing so many criminal incidents during these four years, we, the members of the Roanoke NAACP Youth Council, have been appalled by the inappropriate behavior of Donald Trump and want to see him impeached.
People have died as a result of his behavior. A police officer named Brian D. Sicknick passed away after suffering from brutal injuries while on duty; an Air Force veteran, Ashli Babbitt, died after experiencing a fatal shot by the police; Benjamin Phillips, Kevin Greenson, and Rosanne Boyland all died at the scene of the attack.
This does not include over 50 police officers that reported to have been injured at the riot. These were precious human lives, taken and destroyed, because of their trust for Donald Trump, who promised he would march with them, and quite literally abandoned them before the riot.
We request that Donald Trump be tried for the death of the individuals that died at the Capitol after instigating the act. The president’s sole duty is to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States” as outlined in the Constitution, which he did not do.
Regarding public health and the pandemic, Donald Trump has tried to stunt the ability for local governments to help their citizens by rejecting plans for early vaccines, attempting to repeal transgender protections, and causing a surge in hate crimes. It is our belief that, due to his failure to try to deescalate the actions of his supporters, he should not only be impeached, but also convicted for the deaths of both his supporters and the police officer, pandemic death sand individuals that were impacted by the hate crimes he promoted.
He has demonstrated damaging hypocrisy. During the Black Lives Matter protests that took place during the summer of 2020, Donald Trump stated that when he finds the people that were looting businesses and destroying them, he promised to throw them in jail. His exact words regarding the Black Lives Matter protests were, “Anarchists, Agitators or Protestors who vandalize or damage our Federal Courthouse in Portland, or any Federal Buildings in any of our Cities or States, will be prosecuted under our recently re-enacted Statues & Monuments Act. MINIMUM TEN YEARS IN PRISON. Don’t do it! @DHSgov” (July 27th, 2020).
Jyette Klausen, a Professor of International Cooperation at Brandeis University, labels the attack on the Capitol as a “seditious insurrection.” The Cornell Law School states that individuals found guilty of insurrection can be imprisoned for 10 years or less and fined. Those who rioted at the Capitol during January of 2021 should receive the same punishment their President threatened to enforce upon others.Yet, Trumps says “We love you.”
Donald Trump also should be tried for the immense number of hate crimes that have occurred due to his own use of hate speech, his refusal to denounce white supremacy, and his inability to condemn Proud Boys. It was determined by Griffin Sims Edwards of the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Stephen Rushin of Loyola University School of Law that there has been an increase in the number of hate crimes since the election of Trump as the United States President as he “fueled the hate crime surge” (“The Effect of President Trump’s Election on Hate Crimes” by Griffin Sims Edwards of University of Alabama at Birmingham and Stephen Rushin of Loyola University School of Law, January 18, 2018.)
Donald Trump has slandered against multiple ethnic groups that consist of primarily non-white individuals. In 2018, Donald Trump rejected an immigration proposal and proceeded to ask why we (America) would want more people from Haiti and Africa in the United States, insinuating that the United States should have more immigrants from European, predominantly “white,” nations. As early as March 2020, Donald Trump began using the phrase “Chinese Virus” in the place of “Coronavirus.” Since then, there has been an increase in reports of anti-Asian hate crimes since Trump has referred to the Coronavirus as “Chinese Virus.” On July 31, 2020, in Bronx, New York, a man spat on a woman and yelled, “Asians caused the virus” and “go back to China” (Source: New York Daily News)
This man, Donald Trump, should be held accountable and convicted for his many crimes like any other citizen. Are we the only ones who see these issues? There should be fairness and justice for everyone and not excuses for this man.
Paige, Tran and Gunn are members of the Roanoke NAACP Youth Council.