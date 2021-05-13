Palm: A retired Marine sounds off on guns

Clearly, Indiana’s red-flag law proved inadequate in this instance. It was President Reagan who pulled federal funding from mental health facilities and made it next to impossible to involuntarily commit a mentally ill person to a mental hospital. A return to the bad old days of forcing a troubled person to take time out for treatment might not be a bad idea.

It might also help if private gun sales and gifts of guns had to be registered with the police and if unregistered guns were subject to confiscation. We have to register our cars. Owning a gun is an even weightier responsibility. And, no, gun registration would not be a prelude to confiscation. America is not like that, and never will be. (Contrary to popular paranoid belief, Hitler didn’t confiscate guns when he rose to power in Germany.)

And I firmly believe private citizens have no business owning military-style weapons — whether or not they qualify as “assault” rifles. Their sale should be banned. In 2017, the Las Vegas body count might have been greatly diminished had the shooter not been able to acquire 14 AR15 rifles.