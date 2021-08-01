Palm: Fear not critical race theory

Permit me to channel the late President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The only thing we have to fear from critical race theory is fear itself.
We should be afraid, very afraid, not of critical race theory but rather how rightwing pundits are demonizing it.
Contrary to popular belief, critical race theory is not a communist plot to set us against one another.
It is merely an academic theory that approaches race as a cultural construct useful for explaining patterns of racial bias in our legal system.
My own view is that there is more of rhetoric than reality to CRT and that it is never going to gain much traction outside of academia. Rest assured critical race theory per se is not going to be taught in our high schools.
The real danger is that much of the opposition to CRT is racist in and of itself. It is the latest bête noire, the black beast, of the radical right. And the racist inuendo implicit in that term attaches to the demagogues invoking the specter of CRT to discourage and even prohibit any and all discussions of race relations as unpatriotic and un-American.
The effect is to marginalize our minorities and to dismiss their concerns and complaints as inconsequential.
Granted, some of the leftwing zealots conducting antiracism seminars seem more intent on shaming white people than promoting mutual understanding.
Others seek to raise our consciousness to the point of absurdity.
New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg, for instance, attended an educators’ training session in which “worship of the written word” was held up as an example of “white-supremacy culture.”
I could hardly blame parents for complaining about a teacher who downplays literacy as a form of racial oppression. But I would caution such parents to get a firsthand account of what is really being taught.
Children have a way of misunderstanding, misinterpreting, and even misreporting what their teachers say in light of the prejudices they’ve absorbed at home.
On the other hand, there is no mistaking what Florida is doing. Not only has the state banned the teaching of CRT. The Florida Department of Education is prohibiting teachers from teaching U.S. history as “something other than the creation of a new nation based largely on universal principles stated in the Declaration of Independence.”
Does that rule out any discussion of where our nation has fallen short of those principles? Is there to be no notice of how a key principle of the declaration failed to be enshrined in our Constitution?
As slaveholders themselves, our founding fathers believed that only white men are “created equal and endowed” with the “unalienable [sic.] right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” It would seem to me that Florida is riding the wave of “Patriotic Education,” which washes away the stains of our past.
How and what to teach about our history on the secondary level is a tricky business. As a wise Harvard professor once observed, “Too early a moral judgment is precisely what stands between many able students and a liberal education.” [He meant “liberal” in the broad-based classical sense.]
Still, it is a disservice to our youth to idealize our history. America has yet to become a land of liberty and justice for all.
Our young people need to understand where we have fallen short of our ideals without losing faith in democracy altogether.
We have to trust our teachers and school administrators to strike the right balance.
Trust but verify, of course. But we dare not allow Republican or Democratic politicians to dictate what can and can’t be taught about race and racism in America. That way lies indoctrination and continued racial unrest.
For my part, I remember one of my teachers in the 1950s saying “slaves were well cared for because they were valuable property.”
Just last year, on National Public Radio, I heard a proponent of the “lost cause” myth say essentially the same thing.
And the analogy he used was especially troubling: “You wouldn’t buy a new car and beat on it with a hammer.”
Ironically, I doubt a Florida teacher would get in trouble for trying to whitewash slavery in this manner. Said teacher, after all, would not be teaching critical race theory.
