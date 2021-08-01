Palm: Fear not critical race theory

Others seek to raise our consciousness to the point of absurdity.

New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg, for instance, attended an educators’ training session in which “worship of the written word” was held up as an example of “white-supremacy culture.”

I could hardly blame parents for complaining about a teacher who downplays literacy as a form of racial oppression. But I would caution such parents to get a firsthand account of what is really being taught.

Children have a way of misunderstanding, misinterpreting, and even misreporting what their teachers say in light of the prejudices they’ve absorbed at home.

On the other hand, there is no mistaking what Florida is doing. Not only has the state banned the teaching of CRT. The Florida Department of Education is prohibiting teachers from teaching U.S. history as “something other than the creation of a new nation based largely on universal principles stated in the Declaration of Independence.”

Does that rule out any discussion of where our nation has fallen short of those principles? Is there to be no notice of how a key principle of the declaration failed to be enshrined in our Constitution?