Palm: Israel and Just War theory

There are two provisions to the Just War Theory: Jus ad bellum, regarding the justice of the cause, and jus in bello, regarding how the war is fought. To summarize: The cause must be just and the intention must be right. But the means must be proportionate to the ends and be governed by military necessity. Like every nation, Israel has the right to self-defense. But I do question how they went about it.

The irony is that the Marines of Cam Ne 4 and the current leadership of Israel have both fallen into the trap outlined in Mao Zedong’s guerilla war theory. They have allowed the enemy to provoke them into a brutal overreaction, the effect of which is to turn people against them. While a ground invasion would have been more costly for Israel in terms of casualties, it would have minimized collateral damage and proved less costly in terms of public opinion.

Even in war, there are rules, and ignoring them can prove to be self-defeating. That’s one of the lessons we learned in Vietnam.

Finally, I’m reminded of a conversation I once had with a Jewish student at the University of Delaware. He implied that Israelis had the superior claim to the land because they were making crops grow in the desert. He obviously believed that, whether God-given or not, Israel has a manifest destiny to rule over the Holy Land, even if that means displacing Palestinians. We too believed we had a manifest destiny to spread across our land, and to displace native Americans, because ours was the superior culture, or so we thought. The late Kurt Vonnegut put it best: “And so it goes.”

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.