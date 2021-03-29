Palm: On Vietnam Veterans Day

Also, like many of us who went to Vietnam, some who fought on behalf of the Third Reich or the Confederacy probably questioned whether their cause was just. But, from time immemorial, soldiers haven’t fought for the cause so much as for one another. As a character in a Vietnam novel puts it, “You look out for me, I’ll look out for you, and we’ll both go home.”

The ideological purists of the antiwar movement of the 1960s—most of whom were risking nothing — believed we all should have said, “Hell no! I won’t go!” But for most of us, having grown up when and where we did, it was unthinkable to turn our backs on the country that had nurtured us and where we still hoped to make a good life.

The answer, it seems to me, comes from a Marine veteran of the war in Iraq, Phil Klay, who has published a collection of stories inspired by his experiences titled “Redeployment.” In one of the stories, “Prayer in the Furnace,” a chaplain has an epiphany about what the Marines he has counseled are going through in Iraq. Despite the insanity and the horrors of the war, he senses that “this place is holier than back home. Gluttonous, fat, oversexed, overconsuming, materialistic home, where we’re too lazy to see our own faults.”

While so many of our contemporaries sat in self-indulgent safety and comfort, we put ourselves on the line in Vietnam. Some went believing. Others suspended judgment or even went against their better judgment. But most of us served honorably and proved ourselves to be better than the muddleheaded politicians who had sent us. That is something to be proud of.

A former enlisted Marine and Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Corps as a major and went on to an academic career.