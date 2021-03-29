Palm: On Vietnam Veterans Day

I recently discovered that Monday, March 29, is Vietnam Veterans Day. Who knew? Talk about your low-key days of commemoration! But now that I know, I think those of us who served in Vietnam should set aside the day to pause and reflect on how we should feel about it.
Maybe it’s just as well that we didn’t know then what we know now about that misbegotten and misguided war. Forget President Reagan’s revisionist whitewashing. “Ours was [not] a noble cause” in Vietnam. Ho Chi Minh was, first and foremost, a nationalist who had expected us to dissuade France from reclaiming her former colony after World War II. The division of Vietnam, North and South, following the French defeat at Dien Bien Phu in 1954 was never meant to be permanent, and the Republic of Vietnam in the south was our creation.
As Daniel Ellsberg—who leaked the secret history of our Vietnam involvement, the “Pentagon Papers”—once put it, “We didn’t intervene on the wrong side; we were the wrong side.” What’s worse, the means we employed were all out of proportion to the ends we sought in Vietnam. At times, we seemed intent on destroying the country to save it.
So how, then, should those of us who went to that war feel about our service? While our cause was not “noble,” for the great majority of us, our service was. As former Marine Philip Caputo puts it in his Vietnam memoir “A Rumor of War,” in our day-to-day conduct, we sometimes resembled “those bullying redcoats” of our own revolution. But history is not likely to rank us alongside the German Wehrmacht, much less the SS, in World War II, or even the Army of the Confederacy during our own Civil War. We were not out to subjugate or colonize the Vietnamese. We just thought we knew what was best for them.
Also, like many of us who went to Vietnam, some who fought on behalf of the Third Reich or the Confederacy probably questioned whether their cause was just. But, from time immemorial, soldiers haven’t fought for the cause so much as for one another. As a character in a Vietnam novel puts it, “You look out for me, I’ll look out for you, and we’ll both go home.”
The ideological purists of the antiwar movement of the 1960s—most of whom were risking nothing — believed we all should have said, “Hell no! I won’t go!” But for most of us, having grown up when and where we did, it was unthinkable to turn our backs on the country that had nurtured us and where we still hoped to make a good life.
The answer, it seems to me, comes from a Marine veteran of the war in Iraq, Phil Klay, who has published a collection of stories inspired by his experiences titled “Redeployment.” In one of the stories, “Prayer in the Furnace,” a chaplain has an epiphany about what the Marines he has counseled are going through in Iraq. Despite the insanity and the horrors of the war, he senses that “this place is holier than back home. Gluttonous, fat, oversexed, overconsuming, materialistic home, where we’re too lazy to see our own faults.”
While so many of our contemporaries sat in self-indulgent safety and comfort, we put ourselves on the line in Vietnam. Some went believing. Others suspended judgment or even went against their better judgment. But most of us served honorably and proved ourselves to be better than the muddleheaded politicians who had sent us. That is something to be proud of.
A former enlisted Marine and Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.