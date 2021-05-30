Palm: Why I dislike Memorial Day

Easily the most self-confident and outgoing of the Marines I served with in Vietnam, Reaves was never one to half-step or let false-modesty stand in his way. Always outspoken and opinionated, he was physically imposing as well—blond-haired, solidly built, and well over six feet tall. But he was good natured, and he seemed to be one of those people who always know just what to say and do.

I watched him defuse a fight once, disarming both parties with gentle humor and irony. On another occasion, I watched him resolutely help retrieve a badly decomposed body from a river—a nauseating task requiring more intestinal fortitude than most of us could muster. But I remember him most for his wry sense of humor and his obvious intelligence. He was simply smarter than most of the people around him, and he knew it.

His plan, he once confided, was to get out of the Marine Corps to go to college under the G.I. Bill. He had seen enough of the mud and blood. If he came back in the service at all, it would be as a Navy officer on a submarine. I can see him still, crouched down, hanging by the elbows from the handles of an imaginary periscope, mimicking the languid pose Hollywood submarine officers all strike. I think he was serious about college at least, and I count it a great loss he never got to go.