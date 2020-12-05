Park: "No shutdown' advocates are the real tyrants

This is in response to your December 1, 2020 editorial regarding the covidiots convention at the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting.

It appears that Bedford, like far too many communities today, is home to loud, whining crybabies who see the Governor’s Covid restrictions as tyrannical impositions on their imaginary “constitutional rights.”

The truth is that for the past several weeks, thanks to those righteous ani-maskers, COVID-19 has been killing our fellow citizens at the rate of more than two 9/11’s every week, more than one Vietnam War per month, and, so far, more than all the U.S. service members killed in all of World War II.

As of this writing, 14,086,731 cases in the U.S. have been confirmed, and 276,922 have died as a result of this vicious virus.

If the discourteous, selfish, thoughtless and reckless disregard of these “victims of tyranny” persists, we’ll have more than 600,000 deaths by Easter.

Also forgotten by these self-regarding covidiots feeling beaten, crushed and bludgeoned by the Governor’s tyranny are the hundreds of thousands who have suffered and continue to suffer amputations, permanent heart and lung damage, and chronic excruciating headaches.