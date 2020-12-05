Park: "No shutdown' advocates are the real tyrants

This is in response to your December 1, 2020 editorial regarding the covidiots convention at the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting.
It appears that Bedford, like far too many communities today, is home to loud, whining crybabies who see the Governor’s Covid restrictions as tyrannical impositions on their imaginary “constitutional rights.”
The truth is that for the past several weeks, thanks to those righteous ani-maskers, COVID-19 has been killing our fellow citizens at the rate of more than two 9/11’s every week, more than one Vietnam War per month, and, so far, more than all the U.S. service members killed in all of World War II.
As of this writing, 14,086,731 cases in the U.S. have been confirmed, and 276,922 have died as a result of this vicious virus.
If the discourteous, selfish, thoughtless and reckless disregard of these “victims of tyranny” persists, we’ll have more than 600,000 deaths by Easter.
Also forgotten by these self-regarding covidiots feeling beaten, crushed and bludgeoned by the Governor’s tyranny are the hundreds of thousands who have suffered and continue to suffer amputations, permanent heart and lung damage, and chronic excruciating headaches.
As of this writing, our shrinking communities of Alleghany County and Covington have seen more than 500 cases, more than the City of Richmond! Not to be outdone, Bedford County has nearly four times as many cases as Richmond. Ah, the sweet fruits of standing up to tyranny.
Those maskless loonies on the Bedford County Board of Supervisors and their delusional cheering squad better hope that their wanton refusals to wear masks, keep their distance and wash their hands (if nothing else) frequently neither kill nor disable them, nor necessitate wheeling their very own personal tanks of oxygen around for the rest of their lives.
So enough already of infantile complaints from the nettlesome gripers and groaners who call scientific, sensible measures “tyranny.” It’s hard to imagine a worse tyranny than having a ventilator crammed down one’s throat, knowing you’re drowning, suffering a torture worse than waterboarding.
The real tyrants among us are those who care so little for their own and their neighbors’ health and safety. They need to wake up and join the real patriots united in their commitment to fighting off this determined, predatory, and, thanks to the anti-maskers, very successful enemy common to us all.
And by the way, if you run enough stop signs, eventually you’ll get T-boned. Try “surviving” that.
Live Free and Die.
Bill Parks has practiced law in the Alleghany Highlands, with offices currently in Covington, for 48 years.
