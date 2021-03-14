Parker: McAuliffe showed leadership on guns

Most of you know my story. My beautiful and talented daughter Alison was murdered while she was reporting a story on live television in 2015, and 60 thousand viewers saw it happen in real time. Soon people all over the world saw it, and it became one of those seminal moments indelibly etched in a collective memory.

That day, as I was reeling from the most soul-crushing thing that could ever happen to a father, I grappled with what to do with the rest of my shattered life. Suddenly I had an epiphany that I needed to do whatever it took to prevent another dad from going through what had just happened to me. I would honor her life through action and that meant becoming a warrior in the fight to end the scourge of gun violence.

Tragically, every day many Virginians continue to feel the heartache caused by gun violence. In the last 15 years alone, Virginians have had to witness mass shootings at Virginia Tech, Virginia Beach, and in Alexandria during a congressional baseball game. We made great strides to curb gun violence in this past legislative session, thanks to the leadership of Gov. Ralph Northam and the Democratic majorities in the General Assembly. Virginia finally passed crucial gun violence prevention measures, but we need to make sure our next governor continues to push our Commonwealth forward.