Parker: Trumpism has become a cult

Yet here we are with a cult of millions that make Scientologists look like mainstream Methodists. Many live in the commonwealth and constitute a majority in rural Virginia. You see it the yard signs that still remain up, or the former church in Boones Mill that’s been repurposed as a Trump store, “its” altar paradoxically transformed.

Joe Biden suggested he wants to reach out to these folks and unify the nation. It’s a noble idea, but he has as much chance of succeeding as extending a hand to a rabid dog. Amanda Chase, seeking the GOP nomination for governor, is an example of what to expect. She just called for martial law to overturn the election. Two of her close followers were arrested in Pennsylvania for plotting to attack a ballot counting station. Why, they are just “law abiding” citizens, just like the ones you saw parading around Richmond last January, or the ones who tried to kidnap the governor of Michigan. Gun worship and its conspiracy theory paranoia is part of the cult’s mantra. (By the way, after your rousing success creating these snowflake 2A sanctuary cities and counties, how many of you folks have had your weapons confiscated by Ralph Northam? Yea, that’s what I thought.)