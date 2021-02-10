Paulson: Cleaning up Virginia’s transportation pollution requires an all-hands-on-deck approach

Virginia’s transportation pollution problem—and there’s a lot of it—isn’t attributable to any one person or one factor. And no individual person or single solution is going to eliminate the vehicle pollution that today represents nearly half of all CO2 pollution emitted in Virginia.

But we know that electric vehicles play a big role. I’ve been an early adopter. I purchased one of the first hybrid vehicles on the market in the US: the Honda Insight. Since that purchase in March 2000, I had a second hybrid and now a plug-in electric vehicle: a 2007 Chevy Volt. I’d like to see the rest of Virginia come along; and I know that transitioning to electric vehicles will require a host of innovative solutions.

The good news is that, right now, there are several bills in-play at the General Assembly that work together to set us on a path toward a cleaner, healthier transportation sector for all Virginians.