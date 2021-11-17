Paulson: Virginia Tech's Stadium Woods needs a conservation easement for preservation

Stadium Woods is a rare old growth forest ecosystem on Virginia Tech’s central campus. The 12-acre woods contain all seven characteristics of an old growth forest including large old trees, dead snags, woody debris, and a well-developed understory of native plants, shrubs and uneven aged trees. For a beautiful visual tour about the forest please watch the 2018 YouTube video Preserve Stadium Woods. Find the link at https://youtu.be/Y-ZKuG4h9sE.
While we applaud Robert Hudson’s recent letter to the editor “Make Tech’s Stadium Woods a showplace” we caution that such efforts as “cleaning up” the forest can result in losing the very old growth characteristics we are working hard to restore and protect. Old growth characteristics make the woods a healthy habitat for native insects, butterflies, reptiles, nesting and migrating birds and small mammals.
The forest’s scholarly value is as a research and living laboratory, and first and foremost, as a rare example of an old growth forest. This ecosystem is so unique that according to the Old Growth Forest Network “less than 5% of Western and only a fraction of 1% of Eastern original forests remain standing.” That this urban remnant exists is exceptionally rare — so rare that there is no other example like it on a North American campus. These underappreciated values and others too numerous to mention here are the reason the woods command our respect.
Virginia Tech proclaims the forest’s importance and has implemented important first steps to manage it. Positive university recognition includes the hiring two years ago of University Arborist Jamie King. The development of the stewardship plan for the woods in 2016 and the support King has received to begin implementing recommendations of the 350-page report entitled the Stewardship Plan for Virginia Tech’s Old-Growth near Lane Stadium is significant and appreciated. “This Forest Stewardship Plan provides recommendations to sustain Stadium Woods as a multifunctional, interconnected, and integrated forest that functions as a green infrastructure facility for Virginia Tech and the Town of Blacksburg.”
This forest has existed for countless millennia and will continue to exist in perpetuity if the university designates substantial funding to continue implementing the numerous stewardship recommendations. In addition, the university needs to actively prevent the denigration of the woods and the incursion into the woods of athletic activities. The damage to the woods during the football season is severe and preventable. There are ways to protect the woods if the university cares enough.
Pedestrian traffic to the stadium through the woods should be rerouted to prevent littering, public urination, trampling of plants and compacting of the soil. The overcrowded rowdy drunken Center Street Student Tailgate should be eliminated or relocated. These high priority issues are needed to improve the health of both the participants and the woods. We call on the university and town to allow all stakeholders to participate in the town gown discussions to resolve these problems.
I end with a reminder that the old growth forest is “preserved” at the pleasure of the board of visitors. While it is true that it is included in the Campus Master Plan it will only remain truly preserved for future generations by placing the acreage in a legally binding conservation easement. For a decade the university has resisted this permanent step to preserve the old growth forest. The administration and the board of visitors have the power to enact the permanent preservation and posterity of the Old Growth Forest through a conservation easement, and we urge them to do so soon.
Rebekah Paulson lives in Blacksburg and is the executive director of the Friends of Stadium Woods.