Payden-Travers: Reflections on ending the death penalty

In the fall of 1984, my wife secured a church position in Richmond and our family of four moved from Manhattan in New York City to south of the Mason Dixon line. That same year Anne Holton and her husband Tim Kaine moved from Massachusetts back to the Commonwealth.

Tim and I met one Sunday at the Friends Meeting of Richmond. He would convince me to move forward with the prosecution of four youths who had thrown a brick through the front window of our house in the Fan District.

His reasoning was that if I didn’t press charges, he might well end up defending one of them years later when the boy ended up on death row facing execution because there had been no consequences for earlier errant behavior. I did prosecute and Tim and I became friends. Neither of us knew what the future would hold.

Within weeks of moving to Virginia, Linwood Briley was the second man to be executed in the modern era of the death penalty in Virginia at the State Prison in Richmond on the edge of the Oregon Hill neighborhood.

A friend at the Richmond Peace Education Center where I was volunteering invited me to attend the vigil to be held outside the gates. Across the boulevard hundreds of people had gathered to support the killing of Linwood. Their signs read “Chicken Fried Briley” and “Fry Briley Fry.”