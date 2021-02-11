Pearman: Roanoke is trending off Twitter, too

When Access was selected by Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge (VVBR) to help launch the area’s first ever regional tourism effort in 2011, an unspoken but not unappreciated concern was that Roanokers had a long-standing history of self-deprecation, quick to offer apologies for the city’s perceived faults and rarely coming to its defense. How amazing it was to wake up Tuesday morning to see thousands of people not only defending Roanoke but praising its many assets.

The great work of the team at VVBR, along with efforts by people like Pete Eshelman with the Roanoke Regional Partnership to innovate this area’s outdoor advantages and market them well have had far-reaching impacts on Roanoke’s economic attractiveness and quality of life. Especially during the pandemic as the advantages of the outdoors and open space now hold new gravitas, Roanoke is incredibly well-positioned to welcome folks no longer convinced that big cities are the only places with anything to offer.