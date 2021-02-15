Pearson: Why we're headed in wrong direction

After reading the article by London Paige, Uyen Tran and Treya Gunn (“Why Trump should be tried,” Jan. 27 op-ed) it is easier to understand why out country is headed in the wrong direction.

Apparently these children have been brainwashed into thinking that speech and thought that are different from their point of view are offenses that need to be prosecuted in a court of law. They believe that Trump should be prosecuted for calling the Chinese virus by its correct name, which is the Chinese virus. The virus originated in China and was exported to most countries around the word, but somehow the three children writing the article believe it should be against the law to speak the truth and call it what it is.

They allege that Trump committed crimes, but while writing a rather lengthy article they could not manage to cite a single example of any crimes he has committed. It seems they do not understand that it is not necessarily a crime for other citizens to do something you do not like.

These three want Trump prosecuted for deaths for which he was not responsible. On the day of the rally he specifically said the protesters should “head over to the capital to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard”, he said nothing about committing violence. What about the word “peacefully” can be interpreted as “violently”?