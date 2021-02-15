Pearson: Why we're headed in wrong direction

After reading the article by London Paige, Uyen Tran and Treya Gunn (“Why Trump should be tried,” Jan. 27 op-ed) it is easier to understand why out country is headed in the wrong direction.
Apparently these children have been brainwashed into thinking that speech and thought that are different from their point of view are offenses that need to be prosecuted in a court of law. They believe that Trump should be prosecuted for calling the Chinese virus by its correct name, which is the Chinese virus. The virus originated in China and was exported to most countries around the word, but somehow the three children writing the article believe it should be against the law to speak the truth and call it what it is.
They allege that Trump committed crimes, but while writing a rather lengthy article they could not manage to cite a single example of any crimes he has committed. It seems they do not understand that it is not necessarily a crime for other citizens to do something you do not like.
These three want Trump prosecuted for deaths for which he was not responsible. On the day of the rally he specifically said the protesters should “head over to the capital to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard”, he said nothing about committing violence. What about the word “peacefully” can be interpreted as “violently”?
Calls for violence almost always come from the left.
Sen. Chuck Schumer, speaking to Supreme Court Justices Gorsuch and Kavanugh said, “You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
Maxine Waters, Congressman from California, said, “I will go and take Trump out tonight.”
Kamala Harris, while running for vice president of the country said of the rioters “they are not going to let up, and they shouldn’t.”
Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts said “there needs to be unrest in our streets as long as there is unrest in our lives.”
Giving a speech at the University of Miami Joe Biden when asked about Trump said “They asked me if I would like to debate this gentleman I said no, I said if we were in high school I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”
So I ask these three if they think Joe Biden and these Democrats should be prosecuted?
These statements are not only threatening but actually promote violence, but these three children are silent on prosecution for those who made these statements.
Are they supportive of violence if it is encouraged by those with which they agree politically, or are they just ignorant of these calls for violence.
Who is responsible for the hate these children have been taught, if it is their parents it is more than a shame, if it is their school it is almost a crime. The real tragedy is the Roanoke Times printing this article, therefore allowing these three children to embarrass themselves and their families.
Pearson runs an accounting services business in Roanoke.