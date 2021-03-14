Peckman: McAuliffe is wrong about pipelines

Terry McAuliffe says that in order to compete globally to attract businesses and create jobs, Virginia must have world-class energy infrastructure that provides abundant access to low-cost energy sources. This I thoroughly agree with.
But then he adds that “New natural gas pipelines, like the Mountain Valley Pipeline, will diversify our energy mix, reduce our Commonwealth’s carbon emissions, and help build a new Virginia economy.” The MVP might be good for the economy of the coast because it provides a new product to be shipped to Europe. But Virginia already has excess gas-line capacity for our own use. Virginia’s use of natural gas has held steady, without growth, for years and our power producers are planning to reduce their use of natural gas, not increase it. We have even legally committed ourselves to phasing it out. And while natural gas, methane, generates less CO2 than burning coal, there is unavoidable leakage in the production and shipment resulting in climate change equal or worse than coal because methane is a far worse greenhouse gas than CO2.
While the MVP might be nice for the shipping economy of the coast, Mr. McAuliffe should become aware of us who live in the mountains and he should add our economic losses into his equation. The silt running into our streams is not only killing fish, it is mud that will have to be dredged from the reservoirs. The water sources that will risk chemical destruction are priceless. Don’t confuse that with worthless just because we don’t have a dollar value on them. The water is worth far more than the gas bearing the chemicals that can destroy it. And the gas will be gone in twenty years but we need the water forever. The beauty of the mountains is also tourist business and as a quality-of-life attraction for new industry as well as for ourselves.
If you were a progressive industry looking for a progressive place to locate, would you put your money on a state investing in yesterday’s technology which the world, including Virginia, is committed to phasing out? Would you locate near a new huge pipeline which is much more prone to explosion than the older more modest ones? The MVP messes with the scenic beauty that these companies are seeking. Good water quality is a requirement for most industries. But the biggest requirement of a technology business is an educated population that is investing in the future. Electing McAuliffe would show the world that Virginia is committed to trying to go back to the past rather than investing in the future.
And we in these parts of the state most in need of economic development will learn that McAuliffe is clueless how to do it.
Peckman is a retired physicist and engineer. He lives in Roanoke.