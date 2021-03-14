Peckman: McAuliffe is wrong about pipelines

Terry McAuliffe says that in order to compete globally to attract businesses and create jobs, Virginia must have world-class energy infrastructure that provides abundant access to low-cost energy sources. This I thoroughly agree with.

But then he adds that “New natural gas pipelines, like the Mountain Valley Pipeline, will diversify our energy mix, reduce our Commonwealth’s carbon emissions, and help build a new Virginia economy.” The MVP might be good for the economy of the coast because it provides a new product to be shipped to Europe. But Virginia already has excess gas-line capacity for our own use. Virginia’s use of natural gas has held steady, without growth, for years and our power producers are planning to reduce their use of natural gas, not increase it. We have even legally committed ourselves to phasing it out. And while natural gas, methane, generates less CO2 than burning coal, there is unavoidable leakage in the production and shipment resulting in climate change equal or worse than coal because methane is a far worse greenhouse gas than CO2.